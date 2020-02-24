Sasol shares down almost seven per cent

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week. 24 February 2020 5:49 PM
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issue... 24 February 2020 5:23 PM
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS). 24 February 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation. 24 February 2020 1:21 PM
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth' As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead. 23 February 2020 11:02 AM
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome. 22 February 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes. 24 February 2020 8:29 PM
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’ You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality. 24 February 2020 7:57 PM
Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight. 24 February 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park. 24 February 2020 12:12 PM
Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it. 24 February 2020 11:31 AM
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!' "There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit. 23 February 2020 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sasol shares down almost seven per cent

24 February 2020 7:11 PM
by
Tags:
SASOL
Fuel Price
Crude oil prices
oil price
Lake Charles
Global fuel prices
You could buy Sasol today at the same price as you could get it in 2006.

Chemicals giant Sasol’s headline earnings per share plummeted 74% to R5.94, for the last half of 2019.

This was due to the weaker oil price - and the Lake Charles Chemicals Project.

You could buy Sasol today at the same price as you could get it in 2006.

We are seeing the turning point. We've got 80 per cent of the Lake Charles chemical complex now operational in terms of its capacity. We are seeing the last units that we are busy completing; they are in 70 to 90 per cent plus completion. We're in handover of many of those unit's systems. We're getting to the end of that road.

Fleetwood Grobler, President & CEO - Sasol

I'm looking forward to having the full complex 100 per cent operational by the end of this financial year. Barring the LDP unit which we had the incident at - we believe that will be up and running in the latter part of this year too.

Fleetwood Grobler, President & CEO - Sasol

Listen to the full clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Sasol shares down almost seven per cent


24 February 2020 7:11 PM
by
Tags:
SASOL
Fuel Price
Crude oil prices
oil price
Lake Charles
Global fuel prices

More from Business

john-smit-5825794.jpg

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

images-1jpg

‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’

24 February 2020 7:57 PM

You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tencent logo.jpg

Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna

24 February 2020 7:32 PM

Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE.jpg

The JSE is a bumpy ride with serious ructions on world markets

24 February 2020 6:44 PM

It started in Asia, went through Europe today, through Africa, we felt it in South Africa....and into the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit-score-poor-healthy-personal-finances-money-debt-123rf

Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile

24 February 2020 11:31 AM

Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20-pounds-sterling-Britain-currency-UK-money -123rf

Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash

24 February 2020 9:38 AM

"It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200221-winde-sopa-edjpg

Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province

21 February 2020 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small business.jpg

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock market crash.jpg

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM

The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark-Cutifani-1.jpg

Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend

20 February 2020 7:18 PM

Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

Local

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining

24 February 2020 7:23 PM

Lesotho's ruling ABC party wants PM to step down, names successor

24 February 2020 7:17 PM

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

24 February 2020 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA