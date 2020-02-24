Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week. 24 February 2020 5:49 PM
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issue... 24 February 2020 5:23 PM
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS). 24 February 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation. 24 February 2020 1:21 PM
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth' As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead. 23 February 2020 11:02 AM
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome. 22 February 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes. 24 February 2020 8:29 PM
‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’ You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality. 24 February 2020 7:57 PM
Stock Pick Monday - AngloGold, TenCent and Moderna Moderna (a Nasdaq listed biotech company developing vaccines), AngloGold, and TenCent are on the menu tonight. 24 February 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park. 24 February 2020 12:12 PM
Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it. 24 February 2020 11:31 AM
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!' "There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit. 23 February 2020 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM
by
Tags:
Springbok
John Smit
Make Money Mondays
John Smith, former Springbok captain
Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

He was the 50th captain of the South Africa national team, and led the team to win the 2007 Rugby World Cup. He played most of his senior career as hooker.

He retired as the most-capped South African player ever.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wanted to know how he scores in the game of finance.

I think one of the biggest challenges for a sports star is finding purpose afterwards - post-sports. I could not have been more fortunate in terms of my transition. My first job, so to speak, was CEO of the Sharks. An incredible opportunity for me and one that I enjoyed, as difficult as it is.

John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings

It's been incredible to see the company that's been built over the last six years. It's a fascinating industry - because it's one that's so desperately needed . We deal predominantly with security and gardening.
Also facilities maintenance, cleaning - all the things people need but don't really want to pay for.

John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings

Being able to captain a lot of sides has helped me immensely in my life and in business.

John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball


24 February 2020 8:29 PM
by
Tags:
Springbok
John Smit
Make Money Mondays
John Smith, former Springbok captain

More from Make Money Mondays

130408jackparow.jpg

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-6jpg

SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters

27 January 2020 8:39 PM

She loves ''braaing, dinner parties and DIY...and to go out for a koffie with my best friend Marianne''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1530282457-34-mm-b-2017png

TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM

Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor. Twitter

Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

13 January 2020 8:31 PM

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image- Twitter

How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM

It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Mokoena Quinn

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandile Zungu

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

22 October 2019 12:57 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basetsana Kumalo

'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'

17 October 2019 1:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

Local

Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?

Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NUM, Minerals Council call for special police unit to deal with illegal mining

24 February 2020 7:23 PM

Lesotho's ruling ABC party wants PM to step down, names successor

24 February 2020 7:17 PM

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

24 February 2020 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA