Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wanted to know how he scores in the game of finance.

I think one of the biggest challenges for a sports star is finding purpose afterwards - post-sports. I could not have been more fortunate in terms of my transition. My first job, so to speak, was CEO of the Sharks. An incredible opportunity for me and one that I enjoyed, as difficult as it is. John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings

It's been incredible to see the company that's been built over the last six years. It's a fascinating industry - because it's one that's so desperately needed . We deal predominantly with security and gardening.

Also facilities maintenance, cleaning - all the things people need but don't really want to pay for. John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings

Being able to captain a lot of sides has helped me immensely in my life and in business. John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings

