Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball
He was the 50th captain of the South Africa national team, and led the team to win the 2007 Rugby World Cup. He played most of his senior career as hooker.
He retired as the most-capped South African player ever.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wanted to know how he scores in the game of finance.
I think one of the biggest challenges for a sports star is finding purpose afterwards - post-sports. I could not have been more fortunate in terms of my transition. My first job, so to speak, was CEO of the Sharks. An incredible opportunity for me and one that I enjoyed, as difficult as it is.John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings
It's been incredible to see the company that's been built over the last six years. It's a fascinating industry - because it's one that's so desperately needed . We deal predominantly with security and gardening.John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings
Also facilities maintenance, cleaning - all the things people need but don't really want to pay for.
Being able to captain a lot of sides has helped me immensely in my life and in business.John Smith, former Springbok Captain, Group CEO of SSG Holdings
Listen to the full interview below.
