CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure
In October, firefighters affiliated to South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) refused to work overtime as they were disputing the current pay structure.
The firefighters, who work 24-hour shifts, claim that they are not being paid for overtime work and are unhappy with the existing deal.
Last year, the City of Cape Town and Samwu agreed to return to regular working hours while the matter was taken to the Labour Court this week.
The case is expected to be heard on Wednesday.
Samwu spokesperson Mike Khumalo says the union wants a new collective agreement that is satisfactory to both parties.
Khumalo says the City should begin talks with firefighters now, and not wait for a court ruling which could take several months.
The issue is with regards to... the working hours.Mike Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
We are saying that the agreement had expired, the City it's still valid.Mike Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
Why would we want to wait for the court to pronounce on something that we can clearly say that the law allows for a collective agreement... Let's enter that dialogue.Mike Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu
#CTfirefighters They protesting over a range of issues including not being paid for overtime worked. KP pic.twitter.com/atpPQE7J61— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020
#CTfirefighters Members of SAMWU a few metres away from the Goodwood Fire Station. KP pic.twitter.com/tOqHUi68iG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2020
SAMWU memorandum of demands as delivered at the Goodwood Fire Station. pic.twitter.com/EErO5UeTSZ— SAMWU Official (@SAMWUnion) February 24, 2020
