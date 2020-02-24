Streaming issues? Report here
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure

24 February 2020 5:23 PM
by
Tags:
Samwu
Labour Court
Firefighters
pay dispute
City of Cape Town firefighters
overtime
Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issues.

In October, firefighters affiliated to South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) refused to work overtime as they were disputing the current pay structure.

The firefighters, who work 24-hour shifts, claim that they are not being paid for overtime work and are unhappy with the existing deal.

Last year, the City of Cape Town and Samwu agreed to return to regular working hours while the matter was taken to the Labour Court this week.

The case is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

Samwu spokesperson Mike Khumalo says the union wants a new collective agreement that is satisfactory to both parties.

Khumalo says the City should begin talks with firefighters now, and not wait for a court ruling which could take several months.

The issue is with regards to... the working hours.

Mike Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

We are saying that the agreement had expired, the City it's still valid.

Mike Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

Why would we want to wait for the court to pronounce on something that we can clearly say that the law allows for a collective agreement... Let's enter that dialogue.

Mike Khumalo, Spokesperson - Samwu

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
