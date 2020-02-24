Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City

On Thursday, the City received complaints of a sewage-like odour when residents opened their taps.

The City's mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, admits that sewage entered the potable water pipes.

Badroodien says an investigation is underway to determine what caused the cross-contamination.

Water quality tests conducted on Sunday confirmed that tap water in Strandfontein is safe for consumption.

The City had earlier advised residents not to consume water unless it was boiled.

Badroodien says the Water and Waster Department together with the Health Department are working to get to the bottom of the matter.

He claims that city officials have been in contact with Strandfontein residents who have reported health concerns linked to the incident.

An investigation is underway to be able to determine where this cross-contamination had occurred and, more importantly, for us to be able to prevent this from happening in the future. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Even though the investigation is underway, the response from Water and Waste was a rapid one. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The was this mixture between the different pipes. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Residents have been asked to flush their geysers and filters linked to their drinking water taps, as there may still be residual contaminants in the plumbing systems.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: