Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626
The “Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme” (Flisp) is a housing subsidy for first-time homebuyers who need assistance to afford the purchase.
If your total household income is between R3501 and R22 000 per month you may qualify for a Flisp subsidy if you meet the following criteria:
-
Must be South African or have permanent residency.
-
Have never received a housing subsidy from the government.
-
Have never owned residential property.
-
You must be older than 18 and able to enter into a legally binding contract.
-
You must be married or cohabiting.
Flisp subsidies may be used for first-time homebuying only.
It may also be used to buy vacant, serviced land linked to a house-building contract.
The subsidy amount depends on the applicant’s income and varies between R27 960 and R121 626.
Click here to download a Flisp application form.
Abongile Nzelenzele asked Katharine Liese (Head of Marketing at 1Life) to explain the ins and outs of Flisp.
It can open a lot more opportunities for people to get into the property market and own their homes.Katharine Liese, Head of Marketing - 1Life
There are more costs to buying a home than merely the bond and that’s where this Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme really can come into play… moving costs, renovations, rates and taxes, insurance…Katharine Liese, Head of Marketing - 1Life
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation
This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.Read More
Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile
Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.Read More
Drowning in debt? Two legal ways of clawing your way out of bondage…
South Africans are getting deeper into debt. Ismail Lagardien interviews Sylvia Walker, a financial planner.Read More
How much should couples know about each others' money?
For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice.Read More
South Africa’s middleclass is drowning in debt and getting poorer and poorer
The weak economy is "pushing people back into poverty from the middleclass", according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.Read More
Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment
Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.Read More
Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.Read More
Your expensive medical aid is woefully inadequate, but cheap gap cover helps
Despite the huge expense, few medical aids cover members in full when they're hospitalised, leaving them with massive shortfalls.Read More
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget
Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.Read More
How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'
How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.Read More