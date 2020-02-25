'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!'
Tuesday's #SowetoShutdown is a protest arranged by the in response to what they say are Eskom's 'bullying tactics' as the power utility is cutting power in non-paying areas.
Soweto residents owe R18 billion to the power utility.
Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee spokesperson Seth Mazibuko talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
How successful has the shutdown been, asks Manyathela?
Sometimes we use the term shutdown loosely. This was but one action which came out of raising the consciousness of the people.Seth Mazibuko, Spokesperson - Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee
Mazibuko says it helps bring the issues to the fore.
The issue of Eskom is no more the issue about Soweto. This is a national issue.Seth Mazibuko, Spokesperson - Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee
He acknowledges it is not just Soweto that has power cuts, but many other areas such as Alexandra and Eldorado Park.
RELATED: Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does
But watch this space. It is an issue that we are saying is a national issue and we want to deal with it nationally - at the moment starting with Soweto.Seth Mazibuko, Spokesperson - Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee
What do they want Eskom to do?
Talk to us...let us talk and say how do we resolve the issue.Seth Mazibuko, Spokesperson - Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee
He insists it is also an affordability issue and far bigger than just power cuts.
Mazibuko says they submitted proposals to government in 2014 to resolve the payment issue.
Negotiate with us. tell us what we are owing.Seth Mazibuko, Spokesperson - Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee
We have said it in black and white! We want to pay. But the question is how. Come and talk to us and negotiate the how.Seth Mazibuko, Spokesperson - Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee
Listen to the interview below:
