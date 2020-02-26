Get a taste of AFI Fashion Week on CapeTalk

AFI Fashion Week is coming to town this March!

A globally recognised fashion week platform, African Fashion International brings top pan-African designers to the runway to show their collections at the CTICC from 12 to 14 March.

To kick off this stylish spectacle, one of Africa’s most influential designers will be in studio with your favourite Breakfast show host, Refilwe Moloto, from 8am on Friday 28 February for a sneak peek of what to expect at AFI Fashion Week.

If you're a fashionista, we want you to join us!

To be a member of our studio audience please SMS the word ‘FASHION’ to 31 567…. and CapeTalk will be in touch to confirm your spot.

In addition to the AFI Fashion Week, you can also shop the latest designs at the AFI Designer Marketplace and enjoy three days of compelling discussions with an array of “Thought Leaders” sharing their insights and experiences at the AFI Masterclass.

Early-bird tickets are available at africanfashioninternational.com or webtickets.co.za.

AFI, designing Africa’s future!