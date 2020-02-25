'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'
To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings, we’re smarter than that. I understand your frustrations. I understand your anger. Let’s channel our frustrations. Let’s home in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you, we will do what needs to be done.Duduzane Zuma
Duduzane Zuma has taken to Twitter to appeal for calm after violence erupted that the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN)’s Westville campus.
Students are rampaging to protest university attempts to recover 15% of their historic debt before they could register.
Protestors attacked a security company’s armoured personnel carrier and threw stones at guards, prompting retaliation.
Zuma has pledged an undisclosed amount to help financially excluded students at UKZN.
Isukile 😂😂😂😂😂— #MiddendorpOut (@Thabiso_Dlamini) February 24, 2020
Wangena uDuduzane!!! pic.twitter.com/6lRz8zvUYM
Clement Manyathela interviewed UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema.
We are calling upon everyone who can intervene in terms of assisting the students…Sifiso Malema, President - UKZN SRC
We can’t disclose the amount that Duduzane has committed… We must meet with him first…Sifiso Malema, President - UKZN SRC
There’s a crisis and someone is offering to assist… It’s not our place to investigate where the money is coming from…Sifiso Malema, President - UKZN SRC
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
'Sick' Strandfontein residents angered by City's handling of water contamination
Angry residents of Strandfontein have slammed the City of Cape Town for poor communication and dismissing their health concerns.Read More
Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA
Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wednesday.Read More
Manenberg night school sparking hope and new beginnings for dropouts
A Manenberg night school is giving adult learners in the community a second chance at bettering themselves.Read More
Strandfontein tap water safe for consumption after sewage contamination - City
The City of Cape Town says tap water in Strandfontein is once again safe for consumption after it was contaminated last week.Read More
CT firefighters march to demand new pay structure
Disgruntled firefighters marched to the Goodwood Fire Station on Monday afternoon demanding a new pay structure, among other issues.Read More
Convicted paedophile spotted at school match after CT parents warned to be alert
The police have confirmed that a convicted paedophile has been lurking at Rondebosch Boys High School (RBHS).Read More
Kanya Cekeshe: I was used as an example to silence voices within Fees Must Fall
Freed Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe says the State kept him in prison to make an example of him and stifle the movement.Read More
Why Rob Quintas picked up his size 11 pointe shoes to fulfill his ballet dreams
When you think of a typical "ballet dancer", a bearded, 1.8 metre tall, 117kg middle-aged man is probably not what comes to mind.Read More
NPA: Arrest warrant for Julius Malema won't be effected until next court date
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) explains that the warrant will only be executed should Malema fail to appear on May 8.Read More
Philosophy maintenance will be in full swing at the end of April - Eskom COO
Eskom's chief operating officer says the utility's maintenance programme will be in full effect in the next two months.Read More
More from Politics
'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!'
Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee's Seth Mazibuko says Eskom crisis a national issue, not just Soweto, but residents want to pay.Read More
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”
In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.Read More
Millennials are the most educated generation - Stats SA
StatsSA has released results from its 2018 thematic report on education and labour market outcomes.Read More
I offer decades of experience fighting for a better South Africa - John Moodey
The Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader says he has almost 46 years of leadership development to offer.Read More
Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE
Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation.Read More
Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth'
As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead.Read More
Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters
Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome.Read More
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday
Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims
The ANC MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa apologised to the EFF leader in the early hours of Friday morning.Read More
'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!'
CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto feels very strongly that Ramaphosa should apologise to Malema's wife Mantwa, not to Malema.Read More