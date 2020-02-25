'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'

To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings, we’re smarter than that. I understand your frustrations. I understand your anger. Let’s channel our frustrations. Let’s home in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you, we will do what needs to be done. Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on 10 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

Duduzane Zuma has taken to Twitter to appeal for calm after violence erupted that the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN)’s Westville campus.

Students are rampaging to protest university attempts to recover 15% of their historic debt before they could register.

Protestors attacked a security company’s armoured personnel carrier and threw stones at guards, prompting retaliation.

Zuma has pledged an undisclosed amount to help financially excluded students at UKZN.

Clement Manyathela interviewed UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema.

We are calling upon everyone who can intervene in terms of assisting the students… Sifiso Malema, President - UKZN SRC

We can’t disclose the amount that Duduzane has committed… We must meet with him first… Sifiso Malema, President - UKZN SRC

There’s a crisis and someone is offering to assist… It’s not our place to investigate where the money is coming from… Sifiso Malema, President - UKZN SRC

