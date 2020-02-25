Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

Streaming issues? Report here
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
A look ahead to budget 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malcolm Charles - Emerging Market Fixed Income, Portfolio Manager at Investec Asset Management
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Paisley - Director of the Swellendam Winter School
Today at 07:07
Hours after Ramaphosa visit another Cape child is murdered
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vasco Vigis - Concerned member of the Ocean View community
Today at 07:20
The Compensation Fund is broken
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Hughes - MD at ReadDillon
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Gender Diversity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lydia Shadrack-Razzino - Director at ENSafrica
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fulu Makwetla - Director on the Board at Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA)
Today at 08:40
Liberty
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Idiotic viral video challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Huawei Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Musician Profile:Trumpeter Muneeb Hermans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting -
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from' UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema ends the interview when Clement Manyathela asks if he cares where Zuma's money comes from. 25 February 2020 2:30 PM
'Sick' Strandfontein residents angered by City's handling of water contamination Angry residents of Strandfontein have slammed the City of Cape Town for poor communication and dismissing their health concerns. 25 February 2020 1:48 PM
Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wedn... 25 February 2020 11:12 AM
View all Local
'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!' Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee's Seth Mazibuko says Eskom crisis a national issue, not just Soweto, but residents want to pay. 25 February 2020 1:41 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
Millennials are the most educated generation - Stats SA StatsSA has released results from its 2018 thematic report on education and labour market outcomes. 25 February 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news. 25 February 2020 8:36 PM
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner. 25 February 2020 7:46 PM
Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy The private schooling business has always been seen as very resilient in the face of economic downturns. 25 February 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
What parents need to now about TikTok (and why your kids love it) Many of the videos are filmed by young teens in bedrooms, and other concerns are the rise of potentially dangerous challenges. 25 February 2020 9:20 AM
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap? Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project). 24 February 2020 1:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!' "There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit. 23 February 2020 12:58 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

25 February 2020 3:46 PM
by
National Consumer Commission
NCC
Pilchards
400g pilchards
Pilchards recall
National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications
West Food Processors
The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confirmed.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) says the compromised product was exported to other countries, including Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland and even Nigeria.

All wholesalers, retailers and informal traders have been instructed to remove the recalled pilchards from their shelves, reports EWN's Veronica Makhoali.

Manufacturer and food supplier West Food Processors recalled 400 gram tins of pilchards in tomato sauce over the weekend.

The product has been recalled due to a "canning deficiency" that could result in food poisoning.

According to the manufacturer, the affected brands are Cape Point, Saldanha, Shoprite Ritebrand, Checkers Housebrand, U-brand and OK Housebrand.

General manager at Food and Associated Industries Meisie Katz says the cans were scratched by the machine while it was being filled with sauce.

Katz has told journalists that authorities are still trying to verify the extent of the risk.

We've just heard from the general manager of Foods and Associated Industries Meisie Katz who states that this product has even reached our SADAC region.

Veronica Makhoali, EWN reporter

Essentially, the can was damaged during the process where the sauce-filler began to scratch the can.

Veronica Makhoali, EWN reporter

This caused a reaction with the food and the metal over time.

Veronica Makhoali, EWN reporter

Manufacturer left National Consumer Commission in the dark

At the same time, National Consumer Commission (NCC) says West Point Processors failed to inform it about the recall as per regulations.

The commission's Prudence Moilwa says the manufacturer's failure to inform the NCC early could affect their ability to mitigate the risk to consumers.

The Commission is still waiting for the formal notification [from West Point Processors].

Prudence Moilwa, Head of Enforcement & Investigations

Our legal team is watching very closely.

Prudence Moilwa, Head of Enforcement & Investigations - National Consumer Commission

When there is a recall, all manufacturers are duty-bound to work with the Commission by way of notifying us.

Prudence Moilwa, Head of Enforcement & Investigations - National Consumer Commission

Listen to the EWN update:

Listen to the in-depth discussion with the National Consumer Commission:

More from Business

hand-laptop-notebook-typing.jpg

How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video

25 February 2020 8:36 PM

Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news.

Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Read More arrow_forward

curro.jpg

Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy

25 February 2020 7:23 PM

The private schooling business has always been seen as very resilient in the face of economic downturns.

Read More arrow_forward

tax-burdenjpg

Should we pay tax now or top up our retirement annuity?

25 February 2020 6:46 PM

Some pre-budget personal finance advice from wealth builder Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

shoprite-store-front-jpg

Shoprite says it captured a larger share of the premium food retail segment

25 February 2020 6:38 PM

''We can play a role in the upper segment, without sacrificing what Shoprite stands for.''

Read More arrow_forward

200116telkomgif

Telkom network outage affects SA's corporate call centres

25 February 2020 6:06 PM

Call centre services across the country have been put on hold due to an issue with Telkom’s network.

Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626

25 February 2020 1:12 PM

There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.

Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mboweni-5editedjpg

Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA

25 February 2020 11:12 AM

Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation

25 February 2020 10:34 AM

This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.

Read More arrow_forward

Soweto township Johannesburg view 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does

25 February 2020 9:13 AM

"It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

akashingarangers-008jpg

Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story

25 February 2020 4:41 PM

Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe.

Read More arrow_forward

andrew1jpg

History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”

25 February 2020 1:08 PM

In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.

Read More arrow_forward

elephant-charging-carpng

[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills

24 February 2020 12:12 PM

This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park.

Read More arrow_forward

andrewjpg

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: a cadre at the centre of a revolution

18 February 2020 1:10 PM

To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.

Read More arrow_forward

Teenagers gossiping friendship 123rflifestyle 123rf

'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion'

12 February 2020 11:29 AM

Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan.

Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy'

11 February 2020 11:05 AM

To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni.

Read More arrow_forward

namibian-hardwood-forests-plundered-john-grobler-facebookjpg

Syndicates involved in Namibian hardwood plunder claims investigative journalist

11 February 2020 11:00 AM

Environmental investigative journo John Grobler explains the difference between hardwood and braai wood from Namibia.

Read More arrow_forward

eqqbgmnxkaewh5bjfif

'Hope that Ramaphosa will breathe new life into Africa's Peer Review Mechanism'

9 February 2020 2:00 PM

Liesl Louw-Vaudran (ISS) is at the Addis Ababa summit where Ramaphosa assumed the AU chairmanship and was elected APRM chair.

Read More arrow_forward

Baby pangolin Menina

Why three pangolin species have moved closer to extinction

30 January 2020 4:40 PM

Humans are the only real predators that pangolins face, says wildlife specialist Nicci Wright.

Read More arrow_forward

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'

Local Politics

Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

Business Africa

Manenberg night school sparking hope and new beginnings for dropouts

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Customary initiation has been infiltrated by unscrupulous people

25 February 2020 8:21 PM

KZN Premier Zikalala establishes task team to intervene in student protests

25 February 2020 8:06 PM

Carrim: Koos Bekker tried to pressure me to drop govt’s set-top boxes policy

25 February 2020 7:20 PM

