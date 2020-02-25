Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) says the compromised product was exported to other countries, including Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland and even Nigeria.

All wholesalers, retailers and informal traders have been instructed to remove the recalled pilchards from their shelves, reports EWN's Veronica Makhoali.

Manufacturer and food supplier West Food Processors recalled 400 gram tins of pilchards in tomato sauce over the weekend.

The product has been recalled due to a "canning deficiency" that could result in food poisoning.

According to the manufacturer, the affected brands are Cape Point, Saldanha, Shoprite Ritebrand, Checkers Housebrand, U-brand and OK Housebrand.

General manager at Food and Associated Industries Meisie Katz says the cans were scratched by the machine while it was being filled with sauce.

Katz has told journalists that authorities are still trying to verify the extent of the risk.

Manufacturer left National Consumer Commission in the dark

At the same time, National Consumer Commission (NCC) says West Point Processors failed to inform it about the recall as per regulations.

The commission's Prudence Moilwa says the manufacturer's failure to inform the NCC early could affect their ability to mitigate the risk to consumers.

The Commission is still waiting for the formal notification [from West Point Processors]. Prudence Moilwa, Head of Enforcement & Investigations

Our legal team is watching very closely. Prudence Moilwa, Head of Enforcement & Investigations - National Consumer Commission

When there is a recall, all manufacturers are duty-bound to work with the Commission by way of notifying us. Prudence Moilwa, Head of Enforcement & Investigations - National Consumer Commission

