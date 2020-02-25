Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
A look ahead to budget 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malcolm Charles - Emerging Market Fixed Income, Portfolio Manager at Investec Asset Management
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Paisley - Director of the Swellendam Winter School
Today at 07:07
Hours after Ramaphosa visit another Cape child is murdered
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vasco Vigis - Concerned member of the Ocean View community
Today at 07:20
The Compensation Fund is broken
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Hughes - MD at ReadDillon
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Gender Diversity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lydia Shadrack-Razzino - Director at ENSafrica
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fulu Makwetla - Director on the Board at Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA)
Today at 08:40
Liberty
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Idiotic viral video challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Huawei Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Musician Profile:Trumpeter Muneeb Hermans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting -
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story

25 February 2020 4:41 PM
by
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Zambezi Valley
Damien Mander
anti-poaching
anti-poaching unit
Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe.

The Australian-born special forces sniper is now using the lesson and skills he gained from the military to help support conservation in Africa.

After leaving the Australian military a decade ago, Mander says he came to the continent looking for a fight but instead found a cause.

He launched the International Anti-Poaching Foundation (IAPF) and began recruiting and training women to become wildlife rangers in Zimbabwe’s Lower Zambezi Valley.

Many of the rangers in the special anti-poaching unit, known as The Akashinga (or “brave ones") are survivors of abuse and exploitation.

Mander says the unit has empowered the women from several villages and communities where wildlife conservation is the traditionally male-dominated space.

The unit operates in Phunduna Nature Reserve which is a block on the southern border of Mana Pools Reserve in the Lower Zambezi Valley.

I eventually ended up travelling around Africa, looking to put a set of unsavoury skills to a different use - and I found conservation.

Damien Mander, Founder - International Anti-Poaching Foundation

11 years ago, I wanted to run around the bush and hunt poachers. You realise it's not about that. There's much more to conservation.

Damien Mander, Founder - International Anti-Poaching Foundation

It will be the people that decide the future of conservation, not bigger fences or more guns.

Damien Mander, Founder - International Anti-Poaching Foundation

If you're going to provide an opportunity, do it for the ones who need it the most.

Damien Mander, Founder - International Anti-Poaching Foundation

Mander joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson in studio to discuss his journey.

Listen to the fascinating discussion:


