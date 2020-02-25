How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video

Deepfake combines "deep learning" and "fake".

Basically, it's fake videos or audio recordings that look and sound just like the real thing.

If you were somebody who was malicious and wanted to put out videos on social media claiming that somebody famous had said something that they have not ever done, this is now possible.

The Money Show interviews Graeme Codrington, author and futurist.

It is really scary. I think we got used to knowing that photographs can be manipulated, but I think we are still programmed to believe video. Graeme Codrington, author and futurist, TomorrowToday

This is going to be real very soon. It will be cheap and easy to do within a year and then anybody can make anybody else say anything on video. Where will we be then? Graeme Codrington, author and futurist

source: www.pexels.com

