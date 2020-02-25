Shoprite says it captured a larger share of the premium food retail segment
Shoprite says it captured a larger share of the local premium food retail segment.
Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite CEO, feels the company can play a role in the premium market segment without sacrificing what Shoprite stands for.
We've got two very strong brands. So if one just dissects quickly; the group has 31,6 per cent market share combined- but Checkers on its own is like sub-ten percent - so for me there are a lot of places where we are under-represented.Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer - Shoprite Holdings
We can play a role in the upper segment, without sacrificing what Shoprite stands for.Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer - Shoprite Holdings
With the economy now we all need low prices.
The loyalty card system is not a point based system it is an instant gratification vehicle. We started to clean and dissect our customer data. Now we've been able to use that data to assist us to deliver better and more precisely what our customers want.Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer - Shoprite Holdings
This article first appeared on 702 : Shoprite says it captured a larger share of the premium food retail segment
