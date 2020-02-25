Should we pay tax now or top up our retirement annuity?
Yesterday markets fell on their face and a lot of people were worried the next crash may come.
People want to know what do do with their investments.
Take advantage of the tax saving offered by retirement annuities. People who may not want to do it are those with one foot on the plane exiting South Africa. I think it's a great idea to top up your RA.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Your'e buying quality assets at three or four per cent cheaper than they were a few days ago. Don't panic. Take advantage when the markets rise again.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
There is certainly some merit to the offshore argument depending on where people are going to live. You can also make your retirement fund more weighted overseas.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Listen to the entire interview below.
