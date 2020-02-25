JP Smith: City will enforce by-laws at Greenmarket Square after Friday

Refugees and asylum seekers have been camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the area for almost four months and could soon be forcibly removed.

On Monday 17 February, the Western Cape High Court granted an order allowing the City to enforce its by-laws in the public space outside the church.

The court order effectively prevents the foreign nationals from sleeping, washing, cooking, lighting fires, and conducting other activities on the sidewalks of Greenmarket Square.

It also means that the City can move the refugees, by force if necessary.

Before enforcing the by-laws, the court instructed the City to provide transport and a venue where Home Affairs can verify and document the foreigners living outside the church.

RELATED: City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings

The City was told to ensure that the verification process is conducted within seven days.

However, the City's JP Smith says the arrangements were delayed because the Sheriff of the Court had to translate the court order into several languages.

RELATED: Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT

Smith says at least 80 people have been processed each day since the process started.

A number of them were apparently arrested for being in possession of fraudulent documentation.

We don't include the days that we waited for the documents to be translated and the Sheriff to present them to the community in Greenmarket Square. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The seven court days finish on Friday, and thereafter we'll be able to resume the enforcement of our by-laws. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: