JP Smith: City will enforce by-laws at Greenmarket Square after Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
A look ahead to budget 2020
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malcolm Charles - Emerging Market Fixed Income, Portfolio Manager at Investec Asset Management
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Paisley - Director of the Swellendam Winter School
Today at 07:07
Hours after Ramaphosa visit another Cape child is murdered
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vasco Vigis - Concerned member of the Ocean View community
Today at 07:20
The Compensation Fund is broken
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Hughes - MD at ReadDillon
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Gender Diversity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lydia Shadrack-Razzino - Director at ENSafrica
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel Continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fulu Makwetla - Director on the Board at Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA)
Today at 08:40
Liberty
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Idiotic viral video challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Huawei Interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Musician Profile:Trumpeter Muneeb Hermans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting -
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from' UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema ends the interview when Clement Manyathela asks if he cares where Zuma's money comes from. 25 February 2020 2:30 PM
'Sick' Strandfontein residents angered by City's handling of water contamination Angry residents of Strandfontein have slammed the City of Cape Town for poor communication and dismissing their health concerns. 25 February 2020 1:48 PM
Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wedn... 25 February 2020 11:12 AM
View all Local
'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!' Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee's Seth Mazibuko says Eskom crisis a national issue, not just Soweto, but residents want to pay. 25 February 2020 1:41 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
Millennials are the most educated generation - Stats SA StatsSA has released results from its 2018 thematic report on education and labour market outcomes. 25 February 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news. 25 February 2020 8:36 PM
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner. 25 February 2020 7:46 PM
Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy The private schooling business has always been seen as very resilient in the face of economic downturns. 25 February 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
What parents need to now about TikTok (and why your kids love it) Many of the videos are filmed by young teens in bedrooms, and other concerns are the rise of potentially dangerous challenges. 25 February 2020 9:20 AM
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap? Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project). 24 February 2020 1:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!' "There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit. 23 February 2020 12:58 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

JP Smith: City will enforce by-laws at Greenmarket Square after Friday

25 February 2020 5:30 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Refugees
JP Smith
Greenmarket Square
Central Methodist Church
Law Enforcement
Alderman JP Smith
The City of Cape Town is expected to resume law enforcement in and around Greenmarket Square at the end of the week.

Refugees and asylum seekers have been camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the area for almost four months and could soon be forcibly removed.

On Monday 17 February, the Western Cape High Court granted an order allowing the City to enforce its by-laws in the public space outside the church.

The court order effectively prevents the foreign nationals from sleeping, washing, cooking, lighting fires, and conducting other activities on the sidewalks of Greenmarket Square.

It also means that the City can move the refugees, by force if necessary.

Before enforcing the by-laws, the court instructed the City to provide transport and a venue where Home Affairs can verify and document the foreigners living outside the church.

RELATED: City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings

The City was told to ensure that the verification process is conducted within seven days.

However, the City's JP Smith says the arrangements were delayed because the Sheriff of the Court had to translate the court order into several languages.

RELATED: Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT

Smith says at least 80 people have been processed each day since the process started.

A number of them were apparently arrested for being in possession of fraudulent documentation.

We don't include the days that we waited for the documents to be translated and the Sheriff to present them to the community in Greenmarket Square.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The seven court days finish on Friday, and thereafter we'll be able to resume the enforcement of our by-laws.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


25 February 2020 5:30 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Refugees
JP Smith
Greenmarket Square
Central Methodist Church
Law Enforcement
Alderman JP Smith

Trending

'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'

Local Politics

Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

Business Africa

Manenberg night school sparking hope and new beginnings for dropouts

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Customary initiation has been infiltrated by unscrupulous people

25 February 2020 8:21 PM

KZN Premier Zikalala establishes task team to intervene in student protests

25 February 2020 8:06 PM

Carrim: Koos Bekker tried to pressure me to drop govt’s set-top boxes policy

25 February 2020 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA