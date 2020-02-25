Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy
Private schooling has always been seen as very resilient in the face of economic downturns.
But now even the private school business model is showing cracks.
Some groups are charging above inflation increases, to the extent that waiting lists are disappearing and some are mothballing classrooms.
Emigration of wealthy families is also a big problem, leading to a big drop in profits.
Andries Greyling, Chief Executive Officer of Curro, is on the line to The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.
If you analyse Curro over the years, we've split and diversified our brand for not only the higher fee market - the Curro academies in 2014 and later the Curro DigiEd model. Out of 76 campuses, 175 schools - only nine of our campuses were really affected by emigration and higher fees, predominantly most of them in Gauteng. So in 2019 we put in an effort to restructure our fees. And we've been able to stabilise the numbers in 2020 at those nine campuses.Andries Greyling, Chief Executive Officer - Curro Holdings
For Curro luckily we've be been able in 2020 to still grow organically - eight per cent in our learner numbers. It shows that parents, if you're priced correctly, will support you. And that's why we position ourselves for all South Africans.Andries Greyling, Chief Executive Officer - Curro Holdings
The groups's profits are down 23 per cent.
In 2017 to 2019 we invested in 22 new campuses. We spent two billion rand. Obviously this is costing in the short-term - it'll take anything from five to eight years to start paying back.Andries Greyling, Chief Executive Officer - Curro Holdings
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy
More from Business
How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video
Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news.Read More
Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week
A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.Read More
Should we pay tax now or top up our retirement annuity?
Some pre-budget personal finance advice from wealth builder Warren Ingram.Read More
Shoprite says it captured a larger share of the premium food retail segment
''We can play a role in the upper segment, without sacrificing what Shoprite stands for.''Read More
Telkom network outage affects SA's corporate call centres
Call centre services across the country have been put on hold due to an issue with Telkom’s network.Read More
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS
The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confirmed.Read More
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626
There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.Read More
Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA
Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wednesday.Read More
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation
This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.Read More
Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does
"It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview.Read More