Telkom network outage affects SA's corporate call centres
Major banks and other big business, which operate in the toll-free number range, have issued apologies to customers who have been unable to reach agents over the phone.
Discovery South Africa, Standard Bank and Bidvest Bank are some of the top companies that have been affected.
Toll-free numbers in the 086 range and other Telkom landline operations have been down nationwide, reports MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen.
The cause of the outage has not yet been disclosed to the public.
The outage is not Telkom-wide but they have lost their 086 number range.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
That's the range used by so many companies around the country for their call centres.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
That's why you've received apologies all day from all kinds of companies.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
