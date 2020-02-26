Government tries to get out of civil servants wage agreement on eve of budget

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Time for SA Schools to Embrace Subjects Like Robotics and Coding-4IR
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johnn Luis - Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
Today at 10:45
CEO's Paying it Forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Huawei talks about the launch of its new device today, Y7p with HMS and what it means for SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Akram Mohammed - Chief Technology Officer at Huawei
Today at 11:20
We look at the Latest Tech Trends and Devices
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 11:32
Musician Profile:Trumpeter Muneeb Hermans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting -
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Taxpayers spent R300 million on new system that broke the Compensation Fund 180 000 injured workers and medical practitioners are facing financial ruin, yet the Fund is sitting on R60 billion in assets. 26 February 2020 10:44 AM
Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wedn... 25 February 2020 11:12 AM
Manenberg night school sparking hope and new beginnings for dropouts A Manenberg night school is giving adult learners in the community a second chance at bettering themselves. 25 February 2020 10:26 AM
View all Local
Government tries to get out of civil servants wage agreement on eve of budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is under pressure to decrease the Public Service Wage Bill but PSA says it will fight this. 26 February 2020 7:40 AM
'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!' Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee's Seth Mazibuko says Eskom crisis a national issue, not just Soweto, but residents want to pay. 25 February 2020 1:41 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news. 25 February 2020 8:36 PM
Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy The private schooling business has always been seen as very resilient in the face of economic downturns. 25 February 2020 7:23 PM
Should we pay tax now or top up our retirement annuity? Some pre-budget personal finance advice from wealth builder Warren Ingram. 25 February 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
What parents need to now about TikTok (and why your kids love it) Many of the videos are filmed by young teens in bedrooms, and other concerns are the rise of potentially dangerous challenges. 25 February 2020 9:20 AM
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap? Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project). 24 February 2020 1:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!' "There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit. 23 February 2020 12:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash "It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 24 February 2020 9:38 AM
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
View all World
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Africa
Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does "It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview. 25 February 2020 9:13 AM
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap? Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project). 24 February 2020 1:44 PM
'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages' “In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account,” says Ashley Madison’s Paul Keable. 21 February 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Business

Government tries to get out of civil servants wage agreement on eve of budget

26 February 2020 7:40 AM
by
Tags:
Budget
Public servants wage agreement
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is under pressure to decrease the Public Service Wage Bill but PSA says it will fight this.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Public Servants Association, government has proposed a review of the public service wage agreement for the year.

It appears it can no longer afford to stick to the last leg of the three-year agreement which was agreed to in June 2018.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager, of the Public Servants Association.

It was not a surprise. We knew this was coming, and we know they don't have a plan.

Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Every time there is an issue that relates to any way of thinking that they have a plan to save the government from themselves, they always look a the public servants.

Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

He says the PSA is aware the Minister of Finance will say the wage bill is too high and needs to be cut.

And this is the beginning...and we are ready for it.

Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Only when they dealing with corruption and recovery of the money lost...the one thing they can think of is to say public servants must pay for those sins.

Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

There is no way we can agree to any cut of salaries or the non-implementation fo the wage agreement

Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

The PSA was not happy with the wage agreement, to begin with, he says.

It is not adequate and is not addressing the challenges the public servants are faced with.

Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


26 February 2020 7:40 AM
by
Tags:
Budget
Public servants wage agreement

More from Politics

Injury at work Compensation Fund

Taxpayers spent R300 million on new system that broke the Compensation Fund

26 February 2020 10:44 AM

180 000 injured workers and medical practitioners are facing financial ruin, yet the Fund is sitting on R60 billion in assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007zumagif

'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'

25 February 2020 2:30 PM

UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema ends the interview when Clement Manyathela asks if he cares where Zuma's money comes from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto former powerplant, cooling tower 123rflifestyle 123rf

'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!'

25 February 2020 1:41 PM

Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee's Seth Mazibuko says Eskom crisis a national issue, not just Soweto, but residents want to pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew1jpg

History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa”

25 February 2020 1:08 PM

In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy young Millenial couple dating talking 123rflifestyle

Millennials are the most educated generation - Stats SA

25 February 2020 1:02 PM

StatsSA has released results from its 2018 thematic report on education and labour market outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MMUSI IN ALEX IH 4

I offer decades of experience fighting for a better South Africa - John Moodey

25 February 2020 10:20 AM

The Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader says he has almost 46 years of leadership development to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital wardjpg

Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE

24 February 2020 1:21 PM

Gender Equality Commission Chair Tamara Mathebula says 48 women forced into sterilisation came to light during the investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150609NeilAggett.jpg

Neil Aggett inquest: 'We've begun to find our way closer to the truth'

23 February 2020 11:02 AM

As the fresh inquest enters its final week of testimony, Moray Hathorn (Aggett family attorney) discusses what lies ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jacob-zuma-or-tambo-ewnjpg

Zuma returns from Cuba, addresses 'hundreds' of supporters

22 February 2020 2:05 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma arrived at OR Tambo International where supporters waited to give him a hero's welcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday

21 February 2020 1:10 PM

Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Injury at work Compensation Fund

Taxpayers spent R300 million on new system that broke the Compensation Fund

26 February 2020 10:44 AM

180 000 injured workers and medical practitioners are facing financial ruin, yet the Fund is sitting on R60 billion in assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hand-laptop-notebook-typing.jpg

How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video

25 February 2020 8:36 PM

Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

curro.jpg

Curro explains profit loss and its strength in a slack economy

25 February 2020 7:23 PM

The private schooling business has always been seen as very resilient in the face of economic downturns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-burdenjpg

Should we pay tax now or top up our retirement annuity?

25 February 2020 6:46 PM

Some pre-budget personal finance advice from wealth builder Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite-store-front-jpg

Shoprite says it captured a larger share of the premium food retail segment

25 February 2020 6:38 PM

''We can play a role in the upper segment, without sacrificing what Shoprite stands for.''

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200116telkomgif

Telkom network outage affects SA's corporate call centres

25 February 2020 6:06 PM

Call centre services across the country have been put on hold due to an issue with Telkom’s network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pilchards

Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS

25 February 2020 3:46 PM

The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626

25 February 2020 1:12 PM

There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mboweni-5editedjpg

Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA

25 February 2020 11:12 AM

Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Heartbreaking: father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down on air

Local

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

Business

'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears evidence from ex-SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo

26 February 2020 10:17 AM

Thabane loses cool in Parly: 'I should be commended, not mocked for resigning'

26 February 2020 9:53 AM

Mboweni likely to hike VAT, say economists

26 February 2020 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA