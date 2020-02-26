Government tries to get out of civil servants wage agreement on eve of budget

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Public Servants Association, government has proposed a review of the public service wage agreement for the year.

It appears it can no longer afford to stick to the last leg of the three-year agreement which was agreed to in June 2018.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager, of the Public Servants Association.

It was not a surprise. We knew this was coming, and we know they don't have a plan. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Every time there is an issue that relates to any way of thinking that they have a plan to save the government from themselves, they always look a the public servants. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

He says the PSA is aware the Minister of Finance will say the wage bill is too high and needs to be cut.

And this is the beginning...and we are ready for it. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Only when they dealing with corruption and recovery of the money lost...the one thing they can think of is to say public servants must pay for those sins. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

There is no way we can agree to any cut of salaries or the non-implementation fo the wage agreement Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

The PSA was not happy with the wage agreement, to begin with, he says.

It is not adequate and is not addressing the challenges the public servants are faced with. Reuben Maleka, Assistant General Manager - Public Servants Association

Listen to the interview below: