Heartbreaking: father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down on air

(Please note this article and audio contains sensitive and graphic content that may be triggering)

A 7-year old girl was killed by a stray bullet, caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police confirm she was shot in the chest and hand, taken to hospital where she later died.

The incident took place just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of eight-year-old murder victim Tazne Van Wyk.

The little girl's father heartbreaking cries are a stark reminder of what people living in gang-riddled communities in Cape Town are going through.

I don't know how I am going to deal with this. I just don't know. Ocean View father of 7-year-old killed

Refilwe speaks to Joey Laffey an active citizen in the Ocean View community who was on the scene 10 minutes after the shooting.

When I got there the girl was lying on the floor in her own yard and there were people trying to resuscitate her. Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

She says the police arrived within about 15 minutes.

It was terrible to deal with...It could have been my daughter. it could have been your daughter. Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

I stay on the other side of Ocean View and I heard the shots. Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

Laffey says the child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Then just after that, we found out that another boy was shot who lives in the region...He is dead. Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

We are traumatised. I am traumatised. Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

Listen to the interview below: (Please note this audio contains sensitive content that may be triggering)