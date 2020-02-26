Streaming issues? Report here
Time for SA Schools to Embrace Subjects Like Robotics and Coding-4IR
Guests
Johnn Luis - Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools
CEO's Paying it Forward
Huawei talks about the launch of its new device today, Y7p with HMS and what it means for SA
Guests
Akram Mohammed - Chief Technology Officer at Huawei
We look at the Latest Tech Trends and Devices
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Musician Profile:Trumpeter Muneeb Hermans
Trendspotting -
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Heartbreaking: father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down on air

26 February 2020 8:46 AM
by
Tags:
Ocean View
child killings
gang-related shootings
The little girl was caught in gun cross-fire and later died in hospital.

(Please note this article and audio contains sensitive and graphic content that may be triggering)

A 7-year old girl was killed by a stray bullet, caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police confirm she was shot in the chest and hand, taken to hospital where she later died.

The incident took place just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of eight-year-old murder victim Tazne Van Wyk.

The little girl's father heartbreaking cries are a stark reminder of what people living in gang-riddled communities in Cape Town are going through.

I don't know how I am going to deal with this. I just don't know.

Ocean View father of 7-year-old killed

Refilwe speaks to Joey Laffey an active citizen in the Ocean View community who was on the scene 10 minutes after the shooting.

When I got there the girl was lying on the floor in her own yard and there were people trying to resuscitate her.

Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

She says the police arrived within about 15 minutes.

It was terrible to deal with...It could have been my daughter. it could have been your daughter.

Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

I stay on the other side of Ocean View and I heard the shots.

Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

Laffey says the child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Then just after that, we found out that another boy was shot who lives in the region...He is dead.

Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

We are traumatised. I am traumatised.

Joey Laffey, Resident - Ocean View

Listen to the interview below: (Please note this audio contains sensitive content that may be triggering)


