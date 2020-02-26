CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020

CapeTalk's website went through an exciting facelift and we've received a nod from the Bookmark Awards being shortlisted in the Publishing category.

We share the shortlisting with Daily Maverick, Netwerk24, TimesLive and News24.

The Bookmarks Awards celebrate excellence in digital and recognise the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix.

Explore our 'new-look' site and check out our great content.