Today at 20:25
Youth unemployment
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 20:35
education
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rone McFarlane - Co-Head of Research at Equal Education
Today at 20:50
Budget reax - VAPING
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
continue Budget reax calls & VNS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Jacana Book sale
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shay Heydenrych - commercial director at Jacana
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: The tour guide uplifting his community delightful Xolani Maseko 082 509 3610
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Maseko - Tour guide at Uthando Tours
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic

26 February 2020 1:11 PM
by
Tags:
magic
card mechanic
Richard Turner
card tricks
Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practice.

Turner is an expert card mechanic who is known for his card trick performances, where he deals cards and controls the outcome of every game.

He says his work is very different from sleight-of-hand magic tricks.

I'm what's called a card mechanic, that's someone who controls the outcome of a card game. It's a little different from a sleight-of-hand artist performing magic. Magicians will have angles.

Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic

The 66-year-old started working with cards when he was just seven-years-old and says he dreamed of becoming a "cool gambler" at the time.

Turner began losing his sight at the age of 9 and believes that his blindness has become his advantage because it has heightened his tactile neural network (touch).

He says he spent 10 to 20 hours a day mastering his card skills for 26 years.

WATCH: Richard Turner demonstrates his skill with a deck of cards

At the card table, you have to be able to execute whatever crooked moves you're doing with people standing 360 degrees around you.

Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic

Whatever you're doing, it has to be sight-proof from every possible angle.

Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic

I have a touch that's hard to replicate.

Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic

Turner will be taking the stage at the Cape Town International Comedy Festival which starts on Sunday 1 March 2020 at the Artscape Theatre.

In his show, Turner shares parts of his life and experiences and says audiences should expect to be entertained and inspired.

Tickets for the festival range between R190 and R285. Book here.

Alternatively, listen to the exchange here:


