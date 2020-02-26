[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic
Turner is an expert card mechanic who is known for his card trick performances, where he deals cards and controls the outcome of every game.
He says his work is very different from sleight-of-hand magic tricks.
I'm what's called a card mechanic, that's someone who controls the outcome of a card game. It's a little different from a sleight-of-hand artist performing magic. Magicians will have angles.Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic
The 66-year-old started working with cards when he was just seven-years-old and says he dreamed of becoming a "cool gambler" at the time.
Turner began losing his sight at the age of 9 and believes that his blindness has become his advantage because it has heightened his tactile neural network (touch).
He says he spent 10 to 20 hours a day mastering his card skills for 26 years.
WATCH: Richard Turner demonstrates his skill with a deck of cards
At the card table, you have to be able to execute whatever crooked moves you're doing with people standing 360 degrees around you.Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic
Whatever you're doing, it has to be sight-proof from every possible angle.Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic
I have a touch that's hard to replicate.Richard Turner, renowned card mechanic
Turner will be taking the stage at the Cape Town International Comedy Festival which starts on Sunday 1 March 2020 at the Artscape Theatre.
In his show, Turner shares parts of his life and experiences and says audiences should expect to be entertained and inspired.
Tickets for the festival range between R190 and R285. Book here.
Alternatively, listen to the exchange here:
