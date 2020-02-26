Can Independent Power Producers save South Africa from Eskom?
I don’t know if they can build another Eskom. They can’t even get the first one right!Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
The government is looking to get emergency power from projects that can deliver electricity to the grid within three to 12 months after getting approval.
It is also looking into getting additional capacity from existing wind and solar plants.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Janine Espin, Managing Director at Economic Development Solutions.
For two years the industry came to a standstill during the Zuma years…Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
If you have a 12 months timeline, there’s a cost attached to that… you need additional resources… you need all sorts of permits and it’s questionable whether municipalities will be able to supply those permits in such a short time…Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
The Minister has received 480 responses to that Request for Information (RFI)… that sits with Nersa… You can build a solar plant of 40MW within 15 months… it depends on how quickly Government moves…Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
The renewable energy sector pays all the establishment costs themselves. Eskom and government don’t pay a cent, unlike the other plants Eskom is throwing money at year after year after year…Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
There’s no clarity around what tariff they are looking to procure at, because that may limit the available options… wind and PV solar are a lot cheaper than concentrated solar or even biomass…Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
Many coal mines are reaching the end of their life cycles… We’re also sitting with a climate crisis… The government doesn’t have a clear plan…Janine Espin, MD - Economic Development Solutions
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
