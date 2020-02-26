Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found. 26 February 2020 1:37 PM
'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from' UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema ends the interview when Clement Manyathela asks if he cares where Zuma's money comes from. 25 February 2020 2:30 PM
'Sick' Strandfontein residents angered by City's handling of water contamination Angry residents of Strandfontein have slammed the City of Cape Town for poor communication and dismissing their health concerns. 25 February 2020 1:48 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2020 Budget Speech from 2pm Watch Minister Mboweni pull a rabbit out of a hat – or not – from 2:00 pm when he delivers a tough-as-nails 2020 Budget Speech. 26 February 2020 1:04 PM
Government tries to get out of civil servants wage agreement on eve of budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is under pressure to decrease the Public Service Wage Bill but PSA says it will fight this. 26 February 2020 7:40 AM
'We have said it in black and white, we want to pay!' Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee's Seth Mazibuko says Eskom crisis a national issue, not just Soweto, but residents want to pay. 25 February 2020 1:41 PM
View all Politics
Mboweni's plan to cut public wage bill must be followed by action - economist Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced an ambitious plan to cut the public sector wage bill by R160 billion over three years. 26 February 2020 4:35 PM
Can Independent Power Producers save South Africa from Eskom? "You can build a solar plant of 40MW within 15 months," says Janine Espin (Economic Development Solutions). 26 February 2020 12:31 PM
How it works: Deep Fakes or deepfake video Deepfake video is one of the scariest new technologies in the world of fake news. 25 February 2020 8:36 PM
View all Business
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative. 25 February 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash "It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 24 February 2020 9:38 AM
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
View all World
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2020 Budget Speech from 2pm

26 February 2020 1:04 PM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
2020 Budget Speech
Watch Minister Mboweni pull a rabbit out of a hat – or not – from 2:00 pm when he delivers a tough-as-nails 2020 Budget Speech.

The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, probably has one of the hardest jobs in the universe.

Watch him sweat while delivering his 2020 Budget Speech from 2:00 pm.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


26 February 2020 1:04 PM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
2020 Budget Speech

