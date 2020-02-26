Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found
He was allegedly kidnapped from outside Queens High School in Kensington on Monday has now been found at Maponya Mall.
The Gauteng Education Department says the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping are unclear.
The department's Steve Mabona confirmed ransom money had been demanded, which the department did not entertain.
He says the department focus on providing counselling and psycho-social support to the child, while the police to investigate the case.
RELATED: Pupil stabbed to death by fellow classmate at Gauteng school
The police are investigating this matter. They will lead us in terms of information.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education
We are encouraged and happy that he was found.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Education
EWN's Mia Lindeque reports that the 14-year-old boy was apparently picked up by an e-hailing service cab driver on Monday, according to CCTV footage scrutinised by police.
Police saw how the boy got into this driver's car.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
We understand that the boy has not been harmed.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
The family say they are hoping that he will be home [soon]. Everybody is very happy that he is safe.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
At the same time, Gauteng, authorities are still searching for the grade 8 girl who went missing from the Lantern School for Children with Special Needs in Roodepoort, also on Monday.
