Police confirm 7-year-old Imaan Solomons killed in gang cross-fire

7-year-old Imaan Solomons was shot and killed in Ocean View, Cape Town on Tuesday night.

This occurred just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the family of murdered Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk across town.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) confirm is gang-related. SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report saying it seems the little girl was caught in gang cross-fire.

Information we managed to gather indicates that two rival gangs were shooting at each other and chased each other in the area, and that is where the 7-year-old was killed. Novela Potelwa, Spoksperon - SAPS

She says the SAPS detectives are investigating the case and the anti-gang unit and public order policing have also been deployed.

After the incident, some community members started changing at the police, so we have members on the ground. Novela Potelwa, Spoksperon - SAPS

Listen to the interview below: