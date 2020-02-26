Streaming issues? Report here
Police confirm 7-year-old Imaan Solomons killed in gang cross-fire

26 February 2020 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
Gangs
Ocean View
child killings
gang-related shootings
SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa says two rival gangs were involved in a shoot-out when the child was shot in her own yard.

7-year-old Imaan Solomons was shot and killed in Ocean View, Cape Town on Tuesday night.

RELATED: Heartbreaking: father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down on air

This occurred just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the family of murdered Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk across town.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) confirm is gang-related. SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report saying it seems the little girl was caught in gang cross-fire.

Information we managed to gather indicates that two rival gangs were shooting at each other and chased each other in the area, and that is where the 7-year-old was killed.

Novela Potelwa, Spoksperon - SAPS

She says the SAPS detectives are investigating the case and the anti-gang unit and public order policing have also been deployed.

After the incident, some community members started changing at the police, so we have members on the ground.

Novela Potelwa, Spoksperon - SAPS

Listen to the interview below:


