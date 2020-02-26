Budget 2020: The good, the bad, and the ugly

It was anticipated that today's budget 2020 would be ugly, but what we saw was a very high risk balancing act - no tax increases and big public expenditure cuts.

Some unions described the budget and the cuts asked from civil servants as a "declaration of war".

Cosatu called the budget ''feeble and inflammatory''.

This is because civil servants have been asked to take less salary.

Bruce Whitfield asked if it's not a big bet that government would convince civil servants to take one for Team South Africa - and The Money Show interviewed three economists for their assessment.

A good budget. Every budget has risks, but a lot of it is known. I think that some of factors that need more discussion is the nature of negotiations with labour unions. I think that some of the discussions that have taken place suggests that it is not so much cutting pay than managing the overall envelope of that expenditure. There are many opportunities that one can have a look at, including looking at more senior civil servants taking more of the pain than junior civil servants. There are certain areas where we have to hire more civil servants like teachers, doctors, nurses - other areas we can look at for cuts. If I just think of at SARS - we have to reconfigure our own cost base before we can ask for more money. Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS

There are three drivers of revenue - one is the economy and tax as a function of the economy. We have seen a significant decline in the level of tax compliance. My job is to look at tax compliance and we will step up our efforts to bring to book tax crime. We are seeing evidence of deliberate misrepresentation of goods that are imported so importers can underpay customs duty, we have seen over 600 companies that are shelf companies that enter the system with no intention to trade. I can give you a list as long as my arm of areas of gross abuse by tax payers. Also honest tax payers believe they can cut corners here and there. As we build the capacity of SARS, our ability to detect non-compliance will increase. Edward Kiesewetter, commissioner, SARS

I think it was a fine balance. I think this budget emphasises stabilising the macro-economic environment, knowing quite well that of course inflation was quite weak, which on the spending side it can be perceived as encouraging more spending. It is also indicative of weak demand in the economy. I think trade unions and workers will view it as an austerity budget. Unions are not happy and one would not expect them to be. This budget was a trade-off: do we prioritise and stabilise the macro economic fundamentals which are quite important with respect to prospects of growth or just continue in the same fashion with the wage bill and public sector. Ndumiso Hadebe, independent economist

I think in the short term, there's also the consideration around March 27th with the looming Moody's ratings outcome and the impact that could have for South Africa's fiscal and monetary position.

I would think that perhaps it could potentially buy us some time with Moody's. Unfortunately our debt costs continue to rise: 230 billion rand a year in interest. Of course the labour unions might not be happy with it but I think there are tough decisions and trade-offs that were needed to be made and this budget spoke to that. Ndumiso Hadebe, independent economist

I was pleasantly surprised that there were no tax increases - but essentially tax decreases. I'm also pleasantly surprised at the expenditure cuts. So I see this as a very market-friendly budget. In a low growth environment, raising tax: there's always the concern that you'll do more harm than good. So this will certainly go some way to instilling some business confidence. It is what was needed. Kyle Mandy, tax policy leader - PwC South Africa

