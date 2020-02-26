Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Budget 2020: impact on corporates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof David Warneke - Head of Technical Tax at BDO, SAICA Commitee Chairperson, Adjunct Assoc Prof in Tax at UCT
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Budget 2020: Tax in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 07:20
Milan, Italy in grip of CoronaVirus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Budget: Judge Dennis Davis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 08:21
The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Budget Reax
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dennis Dykes - Chief Economist at Nedbank
Today at 09:50
OPEN-Callers and Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing-Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Autoworks Internship Learner Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 17:46
Wine Feature: THE LA MOTTE HARVEST EXPERIENCE – A CELEBRATION OF WINELANDS TRADITIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hein Koegelenberg - Ceo & Chairman Of Perfect Wines Sa at Leopard'S Leap
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM
by
Tags:
Nedbank
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
debit order
consumer corner
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Nedbank's been actioning a lot of their customers' debit orders early.

Debit order systems allow banks to track when salaries get paid in.

This month, February, realising it's a short month and anticipating a lot of unpaids, Nedbank decided on a lot of early debits.

Thousands of people were hit by debit orders going off before their salaries were paid in, and left with no money or being unable to honour the debit amount.

They sent out sms-es about it. I think a lot of people did not see them. Apparently a lot of people got caught with no money in their account, because their salaries had not been paid in yet. Also if debit payments are not met, there are fees attached.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

I started engaging with them this week. I got a lot of corporate responses at first that did not make a lot of sense. Finally the boss man himself, of MFC, admitted they messed up, eating humble pie. The costs will be reimbursed and attached costs will be dealt with immediately.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the entire interview about the debit orders and the reimbursement of costs, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?


