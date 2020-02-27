Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
Spur has released results saying it's managed to raise its dividend by nearly 25 per cent - profits are up.
On the line to The Money Show is Pierre van Tonder, CEO of the Spur Corporation.
It's obviously tapered off a little bit because of economic factors and a lot of other factors outside that we don't control. But there is still business to be done in South Africa. There is a certain amount of negativity in the market that's also because of poor consumer perception of what is happening in South Africa. If you're driving your quality and value issues I do think there's an opportunity in the current market to grow your business.Pierre van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation
Hussar has been a good acquisition for us over the years. It does trade at the top end of the market. The beef we sell in both Spur and Hussar comes from the same feeding lot... Hussar has created a niche for itself in the marketplace - and again value driven. It's trading exceptionally well for us in those markets.Pierre van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation
I still think Spur has rewritten the record books over many years.Pierre van Tonder, CEO - Spur Corporation
If you look at the Spur growth and development in Africa and the Middle East, Spur is a very attractive proposition.
Listen to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
