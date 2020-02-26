Mboweni's plan to cut public wage bill must be followed by action - economist

Economist Nazmeera Moola says action and political will is needed to see the plan achieved.

In the past, labour unions have threatened to strike over cuts to the state wage bill.

Moola says she's concerned that the government did not spend time negotiating with organised labour before the announcement.

In order for the Budget to be successful, it requires execution on the curtailment of wages. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments - Investec Asset Management

That's what's missing with this government; there are great plans but there hasn't been enough execution. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments - Investec Asset Management

Listen to the analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: