Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter about just what the changes to our tax system announced by Tito Mboweni mean for South Africans.
The good news for South Africans was the announcement on Wednesday of changes to personal income tax brackets which will result in individual taxpayers paying around R2 billion less in income tax.
Kieswetter says this decision is key.
To just hike a tax tox policy or tax rates is quite an easy thing to do and I guess every finance minister would consider that, particularly when you have a poorly performing economy and expenditure that remains stubbornly high.Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner
He says the decision, therefore, by the minister together with Treasury not to raise individual tax levels, is based on 3 reasons.
- Providing individuals with tax relief
- Building greater public confidence
- Rebuilding Sars to improve revenue performance
The first factor is, South Africans, especially middle-wage earners, are already struggling and by taking more money out of the economy the unintended consequence is you don't necessarily extract more taxes because people spend less, they incur more debt, and you are in a vicious cycle.Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner
Tax compliance levels have declined, he acknowledges.
The second factor is the decline in compliance levels...some of that can be attributed to a decline in public confidence in the system. Sars has obviously suffered, but it has also declined because people are struggling.Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner
The system is struggling, he says, and taxing people more is not a solution.
The third factor that affects tax revenue is the efficiency with which Sars can administer its mandate.Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner
He adds that during the era state capture, Sars was deliberately weakened and therefore it underperformed.
We say this with cautious optimism, but we have begun the process of stabilising Sars and slowly reintroducing institutional integrity.Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner
Listen to the interview with Edward Kieswetter below:
More from Politics
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout
The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns.Read More
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'
"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.Read More
2020 Budget Speech Highlights: Minister Mboweni announces no major new taxes
Economic “jump starts”, electricity, no major new taxes… Here are the highlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2020 Budget Speech from 2pm
Watch Minister Mboweni pull a rabbit out of a hat – or not – from 2:00 pm when he delivers a tough-as-nails 2020 Budget Speech.Read More
Taxpayers spent R300 million on new system that broke the Compensation Fund
180 000 injured workers and medical practitioners are facing financial ruin, yet the Fund is sitting on R60 billion in assets.Read More
Government tries to get out of civil servants wage agreement on eve of budget
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is under pressure to decrease the Public Service Wage Bill but PSA says it will fight this.Read More
'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'
UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema ends the interview when Clement Manyathela asks if he cares where Zuma's money comes from.Read More
More from Business
'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Budget 2020: The big surprise was two billion rand in tax relief
Individual tax payers are actually better off as a result of Budget 2020.Read More
$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think
A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.Read More
Budget 2020: The good, the bad, and the ugly
The Money Show asked three economists for their views on the pros and cons of Budget 2020.Read More
Mboweni's plan to cut public wage bill must be followed by action - economist
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced an ambitious plan to cut the public sector wage bill by R160 billion over three years.Read More
[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.Read More
2020 Budget Speech Highlights: Minister Mboweni announces no major new taxes
Economic “jump starts”, electricity, no major new taxes… Here are the highlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2020 Budget Speech from 2pm
Watch Minister Mboweni pull a rabbit out of a hat – or not – from 2:00 pm when he delivers a tough-as-nails 2020 Budget Speech.Read More