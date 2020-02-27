Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy. More than 300 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus - now called COVID19 - in that country, and 12 have died.

Milan is on lockdown with government enforcing a curfew and quarantine.

Quarantine started on Sunday evening which created a massive panic across the city. Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan

They have been advised to stay indoors and all events and activities that involve gatherings have been suspended for the next 7 days.

People were unprepared...and it caught them off guard. Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan

For the last couple of days, the city has been very, very ghost-like. Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan

Residents feel a great deal of uncertainty and are questioning how long this could continue, she says.

The impact on Milan Fashion Week has been enormous she says with shows playing to empty rooms.

Radici says she hopes the Italian government has the situation under control.

The difficulty in Italy is that the virus started in a hospital itself so the people affected were part of the same hospital. Gloria Radici, Resident - Milan

She says the quarantine is a preventative measure and they are expecting things to go back to normal.

Listen to the interview below: