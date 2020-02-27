[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on Sunday on a Facebook group Cape Flats Stories shows a group of inmates in a local prison preparing packets of what appears to be Tik, or Crystal Meth, for some kind of distribution - or sale
The inmates are clearly having a good time, smoking Tik lollies, the blown glass receptacle used to smoke the drug. Loud music is blaring and someone is filming the activities on what is likely a smuggled in cell phone.
The video has had almost 250,000 views since Sunday, 5000 shares and close to 600 comments, with many questioning where the warders are, and why it looks like these inmates seem to be having a holiday.
Watch the video below:
