'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'

I had the great honour of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador [Andrew Young] on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see Nelson Mandela on Robben Island. Joe Biden, contender - Democratic Party presidential nomination

Former vice president of the United States of America Joe Biden. Picture: World Economic Forum.

Joe Biden is lying.

There is no evidence that he was ever arrested trying to see former president Nelson Mandela in prison.

Biden has never mentioned the arrest before in any forum, not even in his memoir.

There are no news accounts of him being arrested.

There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either… Andrew Young, ambassador - UN (1977 to 1979)

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island! … He’s counting on the support of the black population of South Carolina… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

He only bent the truth in speeches to black and brown voters. He didn’t do this in white areas! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:06].