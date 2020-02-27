'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Kieno Kammies speaks to former chief economist and now economic adviser for Nedbank, Dennis Dykes, to get his key takeaways from the finance minister's 2020 budget speech.
He says many would have preferred Tito Mboweni to focus on reducing wasteful expenditure before homing in on reducing the public wage bill as a cost cutting measure.
RELATED: Mboweni's plan to cut public wage bill must be followed by action - economist
The positive and the worrying factor is that they're placing all their faith on the ability to control the wage bill because there's nothing else in terms of tax increases. They do talk about, obviously, wasteful expenditure, fraudulent expenditure, which they've been trying to get a grip on but unfortunately it's been very difficult.Dennis Dykes, Economic adviser - Nedbank
I think everyone, myself definitely included, would prefer that we get rid of fruitless and wasteful expenditure before we start talking about hitting numbers in the public service as well as wage increases in the public service.Dennis Dykes, Economic adviser - Nedbank
It really is a bit of putting all your money on one number in roulette and just hoping that that comes through.Dennis Dykes, Economic adviser - Nedbank
If it doesn't, says Dykes, then government debt is simply going to increase significantly over the next couple of years.
Debt as a percentage of GDP goes from about 61-71%. Obviously that doesn't take into account all the contingent liabilities that we've got at the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) which would then push it well into the 80s, if that all comes home to roost.Dennis Dykes, Economic adviser - Nedbank
There's every chance that Eskom are going to have massive bailouts over the next while because unfortunately the very sad truth about Eskom is they've got stranded assets. A lot of the things that government feels are assets, are actually big, big liabilities and are going to entail massive maintenance costs over the next few years.Dennis Dykes, Economic adviser - Nedbank
RELATED: Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
He thinks government was correct in not increasing the tax burden at this point; it's more important for Sars to work on bringing tax evaders back into its revenue net.
For more detailed analysis from Dykes, take a listen:
More from Business
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Budget 2020: The big surprise was two billion rand in tax relief
Individual tax payers are actually better off as a result of Budget 2020.Read More
$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think
A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.Read More
Budget 2020: The good, the bad, and the ugly
The Money Show asked three economists for their views on the pros and cons of Budget 2020.Read More
Mboweni's plan to cut public wage bill must be followed by action - economist
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced an ambitious plan to cut the public sector wage bill by R160 billion over three years.Read More
[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.Read More
2020 Budget Speech Highlights: Minister Mboweni announces no major new taxes
Economic “jump starts”, electricity, no major new taxes… Here are the highlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2020 Budget Speech from 2pm
Watch Minister Mboweni pull a rabbit out of a hat – or not – from 2:00 pm when he delivers a tough-as-nails 2020 Budget Speech.Read More