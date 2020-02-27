Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'
The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections now tops 400 in Italy, as the outbreak continues its march across the globe.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said for the first time that the virus is spreading faster outside China, where it started.
Although the vast majority of the 80,000 people now infected worldwide remain those in China, around 40 countries have reported cases.
RELATED: How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide
In Germany, at least two out of a suspected 21 cases have tested positive for the virus.
Kieno Kammies speaks to editor at Deutsche Welle's Africa service, Isaac Mugabi, about how concerned Europe should be.
I understand why Italians should be more concerned than anybody else. Some villages are under lockdown and the implications it's going to have are enormous, not just in terms of health and security but also the economic impact if borders are closed.Isaac Mugabi, Editor - Deutsche Welle Africa
Something that people have to be aware of is that the virus has the potential to disrupt production chains. At the moment we are facing a global economy that is not doing well - trade has been on the decline since 2019 and just recovering and all of a sudden, boom!, the virus starts crossing borders.Isaac Mugabi, Editor - Deutsche Welle Africa
European Union (EU) Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said after a meeting with the Italian health minister in Rome that the situation is one of concern, but Europe "must not give in to panic".
Mugabi says his own readings on the ground tell a different story.
Politicians never mean what they say and they never say what they mean. They tend to downplay or sugarcoat things in hard times...Isaac Mugabi, Editor - Deutsche Welle Africa
He says some residents have been in a state of panic for days:
I have to be honest; we did go to the shops to start stocking up so we are preparing a bit. We are now going to wait for the weekend and see if it gets worse and more people get it.North Rhine-Westphalia resident
Mugabi notes that in Germany it's carnival season, with revellers frequenting crowded bars, kissing and hugging complete strangers in the spirit of prevailing bonhomie.
It's also winter... It helps the virus to spread... That's why authorities here in Germany have been calling on people who attended parades, to get tested.Isaac Mugabi, Editor - Deutsche Welle Africa
Now, when an EU commissioner says there's no need to panic, I don't know what they're talking about.Isaac Mugabi, Editor - Deutsche Welle Africa
Listen to the conversation on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from World
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'
"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident
Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy describes the impact of coronavirus in the city which is now under quarantine.Read More
Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash
"It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.Read More
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs
Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law.Read More
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions
What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get outRead More
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.Read More
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says
Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.Read More
How far has the coronavirus spread? This live dashboard tracks cases worldwide
This coronavirus dashboard monitors global cases of infection in realtime.Read More
UK man shares being 'trapped' on Coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Yokohama
David Abel has become somewhat of an overnight "celebrity" with regular Facebook posts about life on the Diamond Princess liner.Read More
More from Opinion
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Can Independent Power Producers save South Africa from Eskom?
"You can build a solar plant of 40MW within 15 months," says Janine Espin (Economic Development Solutions).Read More
Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does
"It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview.Read More
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?
Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project).Read More
'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages'
“In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account,” says Ashley Madison’s Paul Keable.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.Read More
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?
Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.Read More
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.Read More
Experts disagree with backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum
Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.Read More