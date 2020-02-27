7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'
Bonginkosi Madikizela (Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works) visited Mbekweni in Paarl on Thursday in a bid to resolve the ongoing taxi violence in the area and to console families of those who lost their lives.
Gunmen killed two commuters in a taxi in Paarl on Tuesday and last week Nkosiyabo Mhobo, a taxi owner, was shot dead.
Three taxi drivers were murdered in January in a bloody taxi war that has been waging for months.
The Minister only responds to limelight news, things that can get many tweets..this one is black, in a small town u r therefore on your own. Call a community meeting and oonotaxi— Phumlani (@Manikipi) February 26, 2020
Clement Manyathela interviewed Madikizela.
This violence was triggered by route invasion, allegedly… already seven people have been killed since last month. The issue started late last year… Have we arrested anyone?Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon reports on the search near Bakoven after an inflatable boat capsized early Thursday morning.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found
The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found.Read More
Police confirm 7-year-old Imaan Solomons killed in gang cross-fire
SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa says two rival gangs were involved in a shoot-out when the child was shot in her own yard.Read More
Taxpayers spent R300 million on new system that broke the Compensation Fund
180 000 injured workers and medical practitioners are facing financial ruin, yet the Fund is sitting on R60 billion in assets.Read More
Heartbreaking: father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down on air
The little girl was caught in gun cross-fire and later died in hospital.Read More
'Not our place to investigate where Duduzane Zuma’s money is coming from'
UKZN SRC President Sifiso Malema ends the interview when Clement Manyathela asks if he cares where Zuma's money comes from.Read More
'Sick' Strandfontein residents angered by City's handling of water contamination
Angry residents of Strandfontein have slammed the City of Cape Town for poor communication and dismissing their health concerns.Read More
Why it's impossible for Mboweni to deliver a Budget speech that'll please SA
Economist Dawie Roodt says it's unlikely that the country will be happy with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wednesday.Read More
Manenberg night school sparking hope and new beginnings for dropouts
A Manenberg night school is giving adult learners in the community a second chance at bettering themselves.Read More