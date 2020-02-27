7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'

Bonginkosi Madikizela (Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works) visited Mbekweni in Paarl on Thursday in a bid to resolve the ongoing taxi violence in the area and to console families of those who lost their lives.

Gunmen killed two commuters in a taxi in Paarl on Tuesday and last week Nkosiyabo Mhobo, a taxi owner, was shot dead.

Three taxi drivers were murdered in January in a bloody taxi war that has been waging for months.

The Minister only responds to limelight news, things that can get many tweets..this one is black, in a small town u r therefore on your own. Call a community meeting and oonotaxi — Phumlani (@Manikipi) February 26, 2020

Clement Manyathela interviewed Madikizela.

This violence was triggered by route invasion, allegedly… already seven people have been killed since last month. The issue started late last year… Have we arrested anyone? Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.