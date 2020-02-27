Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town

It is suspected an inflatable boat capsized somewhere between Clifton and Oudekraal in the early hours of Thursday morning. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

A helicopter is also assisting with this search after an inflatable boat capsized off one of Cape Town's beaches:

Search on for at least 9 missing at sea in Cape Town after boat capsizes https://t.co/BbLqqTCvjQ

@TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/df3NyL8Be5 — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) February 27, 2020

Some of the people have come ashore. They are not injured. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

The search for the remaining missing is ongoing involving the NSRI, SANDF, SAPS, EMS and ER24.

During the search for the suspected 9 people still missing, one man has been located a quarter nautical mile offshore near Bakoven ..and rescued by the airforce Oryx helicopter and brought to shore. Medics onshore have been attending to him for suspected hyperthermia. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

8 may still be missing, but reports have come in that some may have swum to shore and walked home, he says.

A three-fold rescue operation is being undertaken.

A sea search

A shore search

A SAPS investigation

The search continues, he says.

Listen to the interview below: