Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town
It is suspected an inflatable boat capsized somewhere between Clifton and Oudekraal in the early hours of Thursday morning.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
A helicopter is also assisting with this search after an inflatable boat capsized off one of Cape Town's beaches:— Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) February 27, 2020
Search on for at least 9 missing at sea in Cape Town after boat capsizes https://t.co/BbLqqTCvjQ
@TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/df3NyL8Be5
Some of the people have come ashore. They are not injured.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
The search for the remaining missing is ongoing involving the NSRI, SANDF, SAPS, EMS and ER24.
During the search for the suspected 9 people still missing, one man has been located a quarter nautical mile offshore near Bakoven ..and rescued by the airforce Oryx helicopter and brought to shore. Medics onshore have been attending to him for suspected hyperthermia.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
8 may still be missing, but reports have come in that some may have swum to shore and walked home, he says.
A three-fold rescue operation is being undertaken.
- A sea search
- A shore search
- A SAPS investigation
The search continues, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
