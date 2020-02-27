Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Kathy Cronje - Ocean View residents tackle gangs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Xanthea Limberg- Muizenberg landfill site attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Pieter Du Toit- Ramaphosa & Mboweni vs Unions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 17:05
Gaye Davis- Post Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
John Dobson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Wine Feature: THE LA MOTTE HARVEST EXPERIENCE – A CELEBRATION OF WINELANDS TRADITIONS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hein Koegelenberg - Ceo & Chairman Of Perfect Wines Sa at Leopard'S Leap
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout

27 February 2020 2:14 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
ANC
City of Johannesburg
Tshwane Mayor
City of Tshwane
DA
Katlego Mathebe
The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns.

Thursday's meeting to elect a new mayor for City of Tshwane has collapsed after the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a walkout.

Stevens Mokgalapa was placed on special leave in November after a scandal over a leaked audio recording.

RELATED: Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal

It's just the latest in a string of meetings that have ended in chaos.

EFF regional leader and caucus chair in Tshwane, Moafrika Mabogoane, explains the party's latest move.

Speaker Katlego Mathebe is adamant she'll remain in her post, but Mabogoane says the EFF suspects she "wanted to rig the [mayoral] vote".

In yesterday's programming meeting she decided that voting must take place outside of the council chambers which is something that leaves much to be desired.

Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane

Also, we have passed a motion of no confidence... the councillors constitute a majority in council against the speaker...

Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane

Clement Manyathela raises the problem that these ongoing delays impact on service delivery in Tshwane, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) accusing the parties concerned of putting politics first.

The DA is wrong, maintains Mabogoane:

Their obsession is only about budget. What about the leadership which is not capable to deliver on the budget?

Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane

The leadership of the DA we have in council... they have to be removed. They have been imposing themselves on us...

Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane

Mabogoane says the EFF's demands are "in the interests of progress".

We have not said that we want to vote with the DA or the ANC for a mayor. We say we want to remove this particular leadership, which is not capable.

Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane

The same speaker wanted us to pass a budget in which she was given R4.8-million to institute a ward committee. She wants to take away that money and redirect it to other activities.

Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane

Meanwhile, Thursday's meeting of the Johannesburg council also looked in danger of collapsing reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

The council has to appoint a new speaker after a contentious vote of no confidence against Vasco da Gama.

Listen to the EWN update here:

For more on the EFF's's accusations against the Tshwane speaker, take a listen:


