Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout
Thursday's meeting to elect a new mayor for City of Tshwane has collapsed after the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a walkout.
Stevens Mokgalapa was placed on special leave in November after a scandal over a leaked audio recording.
Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal
It's just the latest in a string of meetings that have ended in chaos.
EFF regional leader and caucus chair in Tshwane, Moafrika Mabogoane, explains the party's latest move.
Speaker Katlego Mathebe is adamant she'll remain in her post, but Mabogoane says the EFF suspects she "wanted to rig the [mayoral] vote".
In yesterday's programming meeting she decided that voting must take place outside of the council chambers which is something that leaves much to be desired.Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane
Also, we have passed a motion of no confidence... the councillors constitute a majority in council against the speaker...Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane
Clement Manyathela raises the problem that these ongoing delays impact on service delivery in Tshwane, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) accusing the parties concerned of putting politics first.
The DA is wrong, maintains Mabogoane:
Their obsession is only about budget. What about the leadership which is not capable to deliver on the budget?Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane
The leadership of the DA we have in council... they have to be removed. They have been imposing themselves on us...Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane
Mabogoane says the EFF's demands are "in the interests of progress".
We have not said that we want to vote with the DA or the ANC for a mayor. We say we want to remove this particular leadership, which is not capable.Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane
The same speaker wanted us to pass a budget in which she was given R4.8-million to institute a ward committee. She wants to take away that money and redirect it to other activities.Moafrika Mabogoane, EFF regional leader and caucus chair - Tshwane
Meanwhile, Thursday's meeting of the Johannesburg council also looked in danger of collapsing reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.
The council has to appoint a new speaker after a contentious vote of no confidence against Vasco da Gama.
Listen to the EWN update here:
For more on the EFF's's accusations against the Tshwane speaker, take a listen:
