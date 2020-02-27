Streaming issues? Report here
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?

27 February 2020 3:44 PM
by
Tags:
Tokyo
Olympic Games
IOC
International Olympic Committee
Ross Tucker
Pippa Hudson
Sports Science
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Coronavirus
COVID-19
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

In less than five months from now (July 24), the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to open.

  • How will coronavirus covid-19 affect the staging of the world’s largest sporting event?

  • Is it likely to even go ahead?

  • What would the impact be if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to pull the plug?

Picture caption: Tokyo is an ocean of humanity and the Olympic Games is the largest sporting event in the world.

So far, the organisers say they are pressing ahead, despite the Japanese government calling for the cancellation of major events in the coming weeks.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Yes, I think so [when asked if the Olympics should be cancelled or, at least, postponed]… Tokyo is an unbelievably dense city… you share your space with so many people all the time… magnify that because they need to get to the Olympic stadium… epidemiologists would panic!

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

Once you get an influx of 150 000 people in a week – and then they all leave again after a week – how do you ensure than 10 of them don’t take the disease back home with them?

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

They will have to decide by May… Scientists are working furiously on vaccines, maybe that’s the best chance here? … It’s too difficult to move the event… No city in the world can do that straight away…

Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

