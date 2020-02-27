How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
In less than five months from now (July 24), the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to open.
-
How will coronavirus covid-19 affect the staging of the world’s largest sporting event?
-
Is it likely to even go ahead?
-
What would the impact be if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to pull the plug?
Picture caption: Tokyo is an ocean of humanity and the Olympic Games is the largest sporting event in the world.
So far, the organisers say they are pressing ahead, despite the Japanese government calling for the cancellation of major events in the coming weeks.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Yes, I think so [when asked if the Olympics should be cancelled or, at least, postponed]… Tokyo is an unbelievably dense city… you share your space with so many people all the time… magnify that because they need to get to the Olympic stadium… epidemiologists would panic!Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
Once you get an influx of 150 000 people in a week – and then they all leave again after a week – how do you ensure than 10 of them don’t take the disease back home with them?Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
They will have to decide by May… Scientists are working furiously on vaccines, maybe that’s the best chance here? … It’s too difficult to move the event… No city in the world can do that straight away…Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Opinion
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'
Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Can Independent Power Producers save South Africa from Eskom?
"You can build a solar plant of 40MW within 15 months," says Janine Espin (Economic Development Solutions).Read More
Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does
"It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview.Read More
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?
Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project).Read More
'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages'
“In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account,” says Ashley Madison’s Paul Keable.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.Read More
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?
Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.Read More
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.Read More
More from Sport
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation
Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.Read More
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.Read More
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More
Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands
The first test match at Newlands was played in 1891. The last one in July will see the World Champion Springboks take on Scotland.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More
SA and New Zealand square off in first blind cricket series in Cape Town
Blind cricketers from South Africa and New Zealand are putting their skills to the test in a 10-day long international tournament.Read More
Meet the women set to become first all-female team from Africa to summit Everest
The Everest2020 SA team have a dream to inspire female entrepreneurs. They set off for Nepal at the end of March.Read More
More from Business
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.Read More
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn lossRead More
'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts
''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Budget 2020: The big surprise was two billion rand in tax relief
Individual tax payers are actually better off as a result of Budget 2020.Read More