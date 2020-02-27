Warren Ingram, financial adviser, explains details of how Budget 2020 will change the finances of ordinary people - those who earn salaries, in South Africa and overseas.

My summary would be the best possible job he could have done under the circumstances. Also what I liked about the budget is there was quite a lot of messaging about allowing or creating an environment for growth. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Financial immigration is going to change. I think things like blocked rand accounts, which are crazy, are going to go away. It's going to become a much more lean and rational process. It was a silly piece of legislation. The unintended consequences were, people who worked overseas for five or eight years, working in a place that does not tax them were actually forced by the legislation in its current form, to leave the country for good. Very messy. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Picture: EWN

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?