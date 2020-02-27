Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services. 27 February 2020 3:30 PM
7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion' Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town. 27 February 2020 1:01 PM
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found. 26 February 2020 1:37 PM
View all Local
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns. 27 February 2020 2:14 PM
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela' "It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 February 2020 11:08 AM
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill? "It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis. 27 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances? Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you. 27 February 2020 8:14 PM
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year. 27 February 2020 7:52 PM
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn loss 27 February 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative. 25 February 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?

27 February 2020 8:14 PM
by
Tags:
Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram
#Budget2020
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, explains details of how Budget 2020 will change the finances of ordinary people - those who earn salaries, in South Africa and overseas.

My summary would be the best possible job he could have done under the circumstances. Also what I liked about the budget is there was quite a lot of messaging about allowing or creating an environment for growth.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Financial immigration is going to change. I think things like blocked rand accounts, which are crazy, are going to go away. It's going to become a much more lean and rational process. It was a silly piece of legislation. The unintended consequences were, people who worked overseas for five or eight years, working in a place that does not tax them were actually forced by the legislation in its current form, to leave the country for good. Very messy.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Picture: EWN

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?


27 February 2020 8:14 PM
by
Tags:
Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram
#Budget2020

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

stock market crash.jpg

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM

The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year

6 February 2020 8:23 PM

We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

This is how you should invest your money for the next decade

23 January 2020 7:57 PM

Personal Finance - Tips on how to invest your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?

9 January 2020 7:59 PM

Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-managementjpeg

How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year

12 December 2019 8:05 PM

How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out

Local Business

Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town

Local

[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

DA accused of not fulfilling its constitutional mandate in George Municipality

27 February 2020 8:22 PM

Moody’s raises concerns after Budget speech

27 February 2020 7:34 PM

DA calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay

27 February 2020 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA