'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services. 27 February 2020 3:30 PM
7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion' Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town. 27 February 2020 1:01 PM
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found. 26 February 2020 1:37 PM
View all Local
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns. 27 February 2020 2:14 PM
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela' "It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 February 2020 11:08 AM
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill? "It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis. 27 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances? Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you. 27 February 2020 8:14 PM
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year. 27 February 2020 7:52 PM
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn loss 27 February 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative. 25 February 2020 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts

27 February 2020 6:53 PM
by
Tags:
Cosatu
General secretary Zwelinzima Vavi
Trade unions
saftu
Zwelinzima VavZwelinzima Vavi
budget 2020
''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.

The biggest test for Budget 2020 is going to be whether government and trade unions, particularly those representing civil servants, can strike a deal that will allow for a cut in government spending, particularly on the wage bill.

Unions are promising to fight government's plans to reduce the public service wage bill.

Bruce Whitfield went down a vortex of blame instead of finding solutions, during his interview with Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi on The Money Show tonight.

We are outraged. We knew something not good was coming. There was no stage at which point we were told the government was going to cut 162 billion rand from the purse that they were using to reward public servants. That caught us by surprise.

Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

The crisis of Eskom can only be placed, honestly, on the decisions of Presidents Mbeki and Mandela in 1997 when they refused to invest in infrastructure that was collapsing at that time. They were warned by executives that if you don't invest in infrastructure you'll see the first loadshedding in ten years. Blaming everything on Zuma is a very nice way of escaping responsibility.

Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary - Saftu

We should not be where we are but you don't solve problems on the back of workers. We did not collapse Eskom. We're not taking this lying down. It's not only the 162 billion from the public service wages, but lots of other issues.

Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary - Saftu
FILE: Saftu President Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: EWN

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


27 February 2020 6:53 PM
by
Tags:
Cosatu
General secretary Zwelinzima Vavi
Trade unions
saftu
Zwelinzima VavZwelinzima Vavi
budget 2020

More from Business

Price money consumer groceries

Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?

27 February 2020 8:14 PM

Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spur-cc

Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa

27 February 2020 7:52 PM

Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200114massmartjpg

Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss

27 February 2020 7:30 PM

Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn loss

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out

27 February 2020 5:57 PM

Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TOKYO, JAPAN Pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing 123rflifestyle 123rf

How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?

27 February 2020 3:44 PM

What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Casino roulette gambling

'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'

27 February 2020 12:32 PM

Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226budget1gif

It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?

27 February 2020 9:28 AM

"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190327edwardjpg

Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes

27 February 2020 8:44 AM

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budget by numbers

Budget 2020: The big surprise was two billion rand in tax relief

26 February 2020 7:25 PM

Individual tax payers are actually better off as a result of Budget 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out

Local Business

Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town

Local

[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

DA accused of not fulfilling its constitutional mandate in George Municipality

27 February 2020 8:22 PM

Moody’s raises concerns after Budget speech

27 February 2020 7:34 PM

DA calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay

27 February 2020 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA