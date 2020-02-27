'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts

The biggest test for Budget 2020 is going to be whether government and trade unions, particularly those representing civil servants, can strike a deal that will allow for a cut in government spending, particularly on the wage bill.

Unions are promising to fight government's plans to reduce the public service wage bill.

Bruce Whitfield went down a vortex of blame instead of finding solutions, during his interview with Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi on The Money Show tonight.

We are outraged. We knew something not good was coming. There was no stage at which point we were told the government was going to cut 162 billion rand from the purse that they were using to reward public servants. That caught us by surprise. Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

The crisis of Eskom can only be placed, honestly, on the decisions of Presidents Mbeki and Mandela in 1997 when they refused to invest in infrastructure that was collapsing at that time. They were warned by executives that if you don't invest in infrastructure you'll see the first loadshedding in ten years. Blaming everything on Zuma is a very nice way of escaping responsibility. Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary - Saftu

We should not be where we are but you don't solve problems on the back of workers. We did not collapse Eskom. We're not taking this lying down. It's not only the 162 billion from the public service wages, but lots of other issues. Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary - Saftu

FILE: Saftu President Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: EWN

Listen to the full interview below.

