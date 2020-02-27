Streaming issues? Report here
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed

27 February 2020 6:10 PM
by
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.

The guard was shot and killed as around 100 people became violent when security staff tried to stop them entering the site.

Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg explains that last Thursday's attack was one of a series of attempts by this group to get onto the landfill, starting on the preceding Tuesday.

The City security staff were able to control the situation and prevent their entry [on Tuesday]. The following day on the Wednesday there was another attack - more than 100 individuals tried to access the site.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste

During the Wednesday incident she says, the group became violent and managed to gain access to the site.

Fires were started at multiple points and weapons were fired at the security personnel.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste

She says police and city law enforcement responded very quickly, arresting four suspects. Additional security personnel were also dispatched to the site.

The next day however (Thursday) there were further, violent attacks and it was then that a security guard on duty was killed.

Since then we've seen a sustained effort by individuals to set fire to different parts of the landfill facility and hence there have been challenges with managing the fires.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste

They appear to be very different to the usual informal waste collectors, so we do believe there is something else afoot... It's not as if they have attempted to access the site and collect waste.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste

She says it's unclear what this group's aim is and investigations are underway to try and determine the root issue.

Limberg adds that there are ongoing efforts to create job opportunities at the Coastal Park landfill site.

There is also a plan to construct a facility specifically to bring on board informal waste collectors.

Under formal, established City programmes there are job opportunities. Access without any formal permission or without any formal programme in place at the facility is not permitted.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste

Thousands of job opportunities are generated [through the Expanded Public Works Programme] on an annual basis within a set programme which is purely designed to target neighbouring communities as a means to assist people who are looking for job opportunities.

Xanthea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste

The City says while the situation is under control for the time being, staff remain on high alert.

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:


