Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Yes, you heard right. Eskom did cut off power to passenger rail agency Prasa in the Western Cape, leaving 250,000 commuters stranded.
The sudden suspension of the rail service was prompted by an overdue payment for January.
On the Afternoon Drive show, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tells John Maytham service has now been restored.
The customer failed to pay the account and after lengthy negotiations with Eskom we decided to terminate supply [to Prasa in the Western Cape].Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
I am pleased however, that we did restore electricity to Prasa because we received payment. We've got proof of the payment.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
So, considering the number of municipalities in arrears, asks John, how does Eskom explain why such swift action was taken against Prasa in the Western Cape for one bill that was overdue?
Eskom's officials in that region have a duty to get their clients to meet their obligations, and that is what we have done.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
It is correct that Eskom is owed lots of monies by lots of institutions, not only municipalities, across the country. Credit must go to our colleagues in the Western Cape for keeping up their efforts to collect revenue and indeed for getting it.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He notes that the power utility issues notices to the guilty municipalities on almost a daily basis about termination of supply.
We have entered into agreements for payment plans with some of those municipalities. We have ramped up our efforts to collect all revenue that is due to Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Earlier, Metrorail acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said they'd had been in discussions with Eskom to delay payment.
Mantshantsha says these discussions do not qualify as an agreement.
Of issue here is that this is the bill for January; it's not that we're in arrears for 3/4/5 months.Raymond Maseko, Acting regional manager - Metrorail
We were having very good discussions in terms of them giving us time to make the payment.Raymond Maseko, Acting regional manager - Metrorail
Mantshantsha says Eskom regrets inconveniencing "even a single person", but the utility is in equally dire straits if not worse off than Prasa in terms of obtaining the revenue to meet its own obligations.
The regrettable fact is that those 250,000 people that rely on Prasa's operations have been inconvenienced. That is totally not Eskom's intention.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Challenged to give figures for the number of other institutions or municipalities also cut off for non-payment, Mantshatsha says as the new Eskom spokesperson he can get hold of the exact stats to give a response.
Particularly the last three days we gave notices to terminate municipalities in Gauteng, in the Free State and in the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal as well. We did so in the Eastern Cape last week.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Eskom only runs the business. The politics are left to the politicians.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the heated discussion with Mantshantsha:
Click on the link below to listen to the interview with Maseko:
More from Local
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.Read More
'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case
Claudine Shiels shares her story with a live studio audience, after publishing a memoir 45 years after the alleged abuse.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found
The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services.Read More
Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon reports on the search near Bakoven after an inflatable boat capsized early Thursday morning.Read More
7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'
Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found
The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found.Read More
Police confirm 7-year-old Imaan Solomons killed in gang cross-fire
SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa says two rival gangs were involved in a shoot-out when the child was shot in her own yard.Read More
Taxpayers spent R300 million on new system that broke the Compensation Fund
180 000 injured workers and medical practitioners are facing financial ruin, yet the Fund is sitting on R60 billion in assets.Read More
Heartbreaking: father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down on air
The little girl was caught in gun cross-fire and later died in hospital.Read More
More from Business
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.Read More
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn lossRead More
'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts
''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.Read More
Budget 2020: The big surprise was two billion rand in tax relief
Individual tax payers are actually better off as a result of Budget 2020.Read More