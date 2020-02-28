[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday

The Economic freedom Fighters (EFF) plan to march on Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park on Friday.

EFF members and supporters are expected to gather at Innesfree Park where they will march through the streets of Grayston Drive, Rivonia Road, and Witkoppen Road.

Several roads are being closed off, but meanwhile, on Friday morning coal trucks have begun a convoy into the Johannesburg business hub of Sandton seemingly protesting Eskom's move to diversify its energy mix.

Watch the coal trucks rumbling in to Sandton below:

Avoid Bowling/Katherine Sandton. Coal trucks. More trucks reportedly en-route. pic.twitter.com/pebGaigxUB — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 28, 2020

Listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: