Jozi is getting its very own Waterfront with the "largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere".
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
(Also read “10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020”)
Cape Town is gunning for freedom from Eskom... Nando’s reply to a mouldy Burger King Whopper... The UK's new immigration regime shuts the door on most would-be immigrants from South Africa...
Here’s what got CapeTalkers talking in February 2020:
10.
9.
On this 30th anniversary of Madiba's release, Refilwe says we still have a long walk to freedom.
8.
The managing director of a Sandton investment company denies claims that he is the man involved in the X-rated clip.
7.
This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.
6.
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb.
5.
Burger King, which has 92 outlets across South Africa, made a profit of only R11.7 million in 2019.
4.
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.
3.
Eskom's new spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha acknowledges the power utility's workforce is bloated.
2.
A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.
1.
Cape Town is ready to start creating its own power supply grid. Kieno Kammies interviews the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep.
More from Local
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.Read More
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'
Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.Read More
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case
Claudine Shiels shares her story with a live studio audience, after publishing a memoir 45 years after the alleged abuse.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found
The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services.Read More
Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon reports on the search near Bakoven after an inflatable boat capsized early Thursday morning.Read More
7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'
Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found
The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found.Read More
More from Business
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.Read More
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn lossRead More
'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts
''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
More from World
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'
Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.Read More
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'
Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.Read More
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'
"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident
Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy describes the impact of coronavirus in the city which is now under quarantine.Read More
Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash
"It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.Read More
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs
Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law.Read More
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions
What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get outRead More
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.Read More
No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says
Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.Read More
More from Opinion
Can Independent Power Producers save South Africa from Eskom?
"You can build a solar plant of 40MW within 15 months," says Janine Espin (Economic Development Solutions).Read More
Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does
"It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview.Read More
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?
Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project).Read More
'Married women come to us because they’re in orgasm-less, sexless marriages'
“In South Africa, there are 1.8 active female accounts for every active male account,” says Ashley Madison’s Paul Keable.Read More
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province
Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.Read More
Was coronavirus covid-19 deliberately created in a laboratory?
Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist, sheds light on the veracity of a few claims floating around on social media.Read More
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?
Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.Read More
More from Sport
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands
The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson.Read More
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation
Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective.Read More
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.Read More
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More
Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands
The first test match at Newlands was played in 1891. The last one in July will see the World Champion Springboks take on Scotland.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More
More from Politics
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund?
It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured.Read More
[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday
EFF members will march to Eskom's HQ at Megawatt Park, meanwhile, coal trucks are moving into the Johannesburg business hub.Read More
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout
The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns.Read More
[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.Read More
2020 Budget Speech Highlights: Minister Mboweni announces no major new taxes
Economic “jump starts”, electricity, no major new taxes… Here are the highlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech.Read More
More from Lifestyle
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020
CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website.Read More
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626
There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.Read More
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation
This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.Read More
What parents need to now about TikTok (and why your kids love it)
Many of the videos are filmed by young teens in bedrooms, and other concerns are the rise of potentially dangerous challenges.Read More
[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills
This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park.Read More
Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile
Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.Read More
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop
OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.Read More
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'
"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.Read More
