W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are planning to bring peace to Ocean View where seven-year-old Imaan Solomons was recently shot dead.
RELATED: Heartbreaking: Father of slain 7-year-old Ocean View girl breaks down
The community has hit back, torching homes believed to be drug dens.
Since the shooting, the police have been working especially our anti-gang unit, and two arrests have been made and are appearing this morning at the Simonstown Magistrates Court.Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape
Matakata says their information suggests the two opposing gangs are a result of one group breaking away and forming a rival gang in the area.
It's all about the turf and wanting to take control of the drugs in the area, but it could have been sparked by just seeing one another.Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape
The SANDF is still deployed in 18 of our areas that we identified in the previous year as areas that are really contributing to the crime in this province.Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape
But as we step up our operations in those areas we know there is a displacement of crime....so when there are flare-ups in other areas, these resources will be redeployed to assist there.Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape
She acknowledges that Ocean View requires support.
I've been there and I have spoken to the station commander and community leader to assess the capacity and its needs.Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape
Additional resources have been deployed to the area, she says.
Matakata acknowledges the need for improved intelligence on the ground so that law enforcement is not just being reactive but rather be proactive.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'
Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.Read More
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case
Claudine Shiels shares her story with a live studio audience, after publishing a memoir 45 years after the alleged abuse.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found
The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services.Read More
Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon reports on the search near Bakoven after an inflatable boat capsized early Thursday morning.Read More
7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'
Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found
The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found.Read More
More from Politics
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund?
It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured.Read More
[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday
EFF members will march to Eskom's HQ at Megawatt Park, meanwhile, coal trucks are moving into the Johannesburg business hub.Read More
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout
The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns.Read More
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'
"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.Read More
2020 Budget Speech Highlights: Minister Mboweni announces no major new taxes
Economic “jump starts”, electricity, no major new taxes… Here are the highlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech.Read More