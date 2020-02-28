W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests

Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are planning to bring peace to Ocean View where seven-year-old Imaan Solomons was recently shot dead.

The community has hit back, torching homes believed to be drug dens.

Since the shooting, the police have been working especially our anti-gang unit, and two arrests have been made and are appearing this morning at the Simonstown Magistrates Court. Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape

Matakata says their information suggests the two opposing gangs are a result of one group breaking away and forming a rival gang in the area.

It's all about the turf and wanting to take control of the drugs in the area, but it could have been sparked by just seeing one another. Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape

The SANDF is still deployed in 18 of our areas that we identified in the previous year as areas that are really contributing to the crime in this province. Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape

But as we step up our operations in those areas we know there is a displacement of crime....so when there are flare-ups in other areas, these resources will be redeployed to assist there. Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape

She acknowledges that Ocean View requires support.

I've been there and I have spoken to the station commander and community leader to assess the capacity and its needs. Yolisa Matakata, Police Commissioner - SAPS Western Cape

Additional resources have been deployed to the area, she says.

Matakata acknowledges the need for improved intelligence on the ground so that law enforcement is not just being reactive but rather be proactive.

