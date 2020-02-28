'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'
On Thursday during peak afternoon rush hour, Eskom cut the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s supply of electricity due to non-payment.
Thousands of hardworking people, most too poor to afford alternative transport, were stuck with no way to get home.
About 500 000 people make use of the unreliable, creaking trains every day in Cape Town, according to Metrorail.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Alwie Lester, Eskom’s General Manager in the Western Cape.
Lester was the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.
Prasa declined an invitation to talk.
We don’t take these decisions lightly… Let me explain to you the process…Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager - Eskom
[Prasa had ample warning] it’s not the first time we’ve done this... Earlier in the month, we disconnected Kuilsriver, Strand... We informed Prasa that we’re going to progressively disconnect them…Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager - Eskom
This is the first time Prasa hasn’t responded up until we disconnected… Prasa should put out a notice to their customers so people can plan…Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager - Eskom
I’m not convinced that we won’t have this situation next month again… I have this surprise every month! I disconnect and then within a few hours, there’s payment!Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager - Eskom
We give them a courtesy call, warning them that we’re going to disconnect… If you get a service or product, you must pay for it…Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.Read More
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn lossRead More
'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts
''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
More from Local
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case
Claudine Shiels shares her story with a live studio audience, after publishing a memoir 45 years after the alleged abuse.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found
The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services.Read More
Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon reports on the search near Bakoven after an inflatable boat capsized early Thursday morning.Read More
7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'
Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Joburg pupil who was allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom has been found
The grade 8 boy reported missing in Gauteng has been found.Read More