South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'
The Presidency announced that 132 of the 199 South Africans are to be repatriated from Wuhan, the city in China at the centre of the coronavirus COVID-10 outbreak.
The virus has resulted in 78,596 cases and 2,746 deaths within China and has spread to 44 countries with 3,246 cases and 51 reported deaths outside of China.
We found out last night just after the press conference.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
She says they are receiving communications but it is just the start of the process so the details are not yet available to them.
All I know is we are going to stay in a hotel. I'm not too sure where the hotel is. I'm not sure when we are leaving or how much it is going to cost.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
They have emailed us and asked us to send in our details - our ID numbers and that kind of thing so that we can be put on the list, so they can see who is actually leaving and who is not leaving.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
I know the Americans had to pay some money towards their plane tickets, and I think the British had to pay something towards their quarantine as well - so there could be a cost involved but I am hoping that there is not.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
She says the apartment buildings have been closed off so that residents can no longer go to local shops to buy food.
Everything is delivered through what they call community leaders.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
The 200 -300 residents living in her building has one person to deliver food.
But I am pretty much still doing what I was doing last week, sitting on my bed, doing work, and watching series.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
What is the one thing Amy is looking forward to upon her return to South Africa?
Knowing it is going to end...knowing there is a time limit...that we will be in quarantine...and then we are free.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
I don't like the uncertainty.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
The quarantine will be 21 days in South Africa, she says.
What's she most looking forward to when she is back home?
Eating biltong! I really want biltong or a proper braai.Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan
Listen to Amy below:
