South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch - International Yoga Teaching Internship - Lusindiso Dibela/Yolanda Ntanyana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lusindiso Dibela - Company Dancer
Yolanda Ntanyana - Company Dancer
Today at 13:35
Travel, tourism & adventure feature - Rediscovering Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Scott Ramsay - Conservation Photojournalist
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend (events diary)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Waste pickers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Melanie Samson - Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:20
Travelling in the Congo Basin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Tefler - CEO at Congo Conservation Company
Today at 15:40
Evening tea at the Mount Nelson, Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Cupido
Today at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#AdamCatzavelos Convicted racist #AdamCatzavelos has been sentenced to paying a R50 000 fine or 2 years in jail - wholly suspended for 5 years unless he commits another crime.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ayanda Nyathi
Ayanda nyathi - at EWN
Today at 17:46
Arno Carstens live at Backsberg Wine Estate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!' Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday. 28 February 2020 10:18 AM
View all Local
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund? It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured. 28 February 2020 10:00 AM
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns. 27 February 2020 2:14 PM
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela' "It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 February 2020 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances? Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you. 27 February 2020 8:14 PM
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year. 27 February 2020 7:52 PM
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn loss 27 February 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker. 24 February 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!' Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe. 27 February 2020 12:54 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'

28 February 2020 11:58 AM
by
Tags:
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
South Africans repatriated
Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.

The Presidency announced that 132 of the 199 South Africans are to be repatriated from Wuhan, the city in China at the centre of the coronavirus COVID-10 outbreak.

The virus has resulted in 78,596 cases and 2,746 deaths within China and has spread to 44 countries with 3,246 cases and 51 reported deaths outside of China.

We found out last night just after the press conference.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

She says they are receiving communications but it is just the start of the process so the details are not yet available to them.

All I know is we are going to stay in a hotel. I'm not too sure where the hotel is. I'm not sure when we are leaving or how much it is going to cost.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

They have emailed us and asked us to send in our details - our ID numbers and that kind of thing so that we can be put on the list, so they can see who is actually leaving and who is not leaving.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

I know the Americans had to pay some money towards their plane tickets, and I think the British had to pay something towards their quarantine as well - so there could be a cost involved but I am hoping that there is not.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

She says the apartment buildings have been closed off so that residents can no longer go to local shops to buy food.

Everything is delivered through what they call community leaders.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

The 200 -300 residents living in her building has one person to deliver food.

But I am pretty much still doing what I was doing last week, sitting on my bed, doing work, and watching series.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

What is the one thing Amy is looking forward to upon her return to South Africa?

Knowing it is going to end...knowing there is a time limit...that we will be in quarantine...and then we are free.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

I don't like the uncertainty.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

The quarantine will be 21 days in South Africa, she says.

What's she most looking forward to when she is back home?

Eating biltong! I really want biltong or a proper braai.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

Listen to Amy below:


28 February 2020 11:58 AM
by
Tags:
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
South Africans repatriated

More from World

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scientist-chemicals-hazardous-materials-virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'

27 February 2020 12:54 PM

Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170118joebidenjpg

'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'

27 February 2020 11:08 AM

"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milan Italy Duomo at sunrise 123rflifestyle 123rf

Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident

27 February 2020 10:05 AM

Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy describes the impact of coronavirus in the city which is now under quarantine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20-pounds-sterling-Britain-currency-UK-money -123rf

Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash

24 February 2020 9:38 AM

"It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing

17 February 2020 1:56 PM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berlin-apartments-Prenzlauer-Berg-district-building-Germany-123rf

Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs

14 February 2020 11:48 AM

Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landscape-mintjpg

Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions

10 February 2020 3:16 PM

What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

federer-nadal-match-in-africa-screengrab-rf-officialpng

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

8 February 2020 9:28 AM

A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cruise-shipjpg

No one allowed to leave their cabins on quarantined cruise ship, passengers says

7 February 2020 4:19 PM

Japanese authorities on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'

Business Local

[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday

Politics

[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: It's not the first time we've cut Prasa's power

28 February 2020 11:20 AM

8 childen hurt in taxi crash in Witpoortjie while on way to school

28 February 2020 10:48 AM

NTM calls for SAA’s rescue plan to be published without delay

28 February 2020 10:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA