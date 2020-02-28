Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands

Two of the world’s greatest rugby cities face off on Saturday when the Blues from Auckland take on our Stormers.

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby

They do battle on Saturday (29 February) for the 22nd time (Stormers won 10, Blues won 11) in Super Rugby, and for last time ever at Cape Town’s iconic Newlands Stadium.

The Stormers are unbeaten after four games and top the overall standings while the Blues are in seventh place.

The Blues won the competition in 1996, 1997 and 2003.

They were finalists in 1998 and semi-finalists in 2007 and 2011.

The Stormers have never won the competition.

They were finalists in 2010 and semi-finalists in 1999 and 2004.

Get your posse together and be part of history as Newlands says farewell, forever, to the Blues.

Click here to buy tickets for tomorrow’s game (prices range from R50 to R350).

Kickoff is at 3:05 pm.

John Maytham interviewed Stormers head coach John Dobson.

We’re disappointed in the way we’re attacking… John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

The Blues get a bad rap… They’re always going to struggle in that conference… If they were in Australia, they would win that conference comfortably… They can click and cause you real damage. They can really be in your face like they were at Newlands a couple of years ago. Remember that fight under the poles with Eben Etzebeth snarling… John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

I tend to agree [that Damien Willemse seems to not believe in himself] … He tries really hard, but the pressure is mounting. He’s the most tackled flyhalf in Super Rugby… He’s playing too much rugby and it’s affecting our attack… He fits our paradigm, but at the moment he’s on the ground a lot… John Dobson, head coach - Stormers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.