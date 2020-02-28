Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands
Two of the world’s greatest rugby cities face off on Saturday when the Blues from Auckland take on our Stormers.
They do battle on Saturday (29 February) for the 22nd time (Stormers won 10, Blues won 11) in Super Rugby, and for last time ever at Cape Town’s iconic Newlands Stadium.
The Stormers are unbeaten after four games and top the overall standings while the Blues are in seventh place.
The Blues won the competition in 1996, 1997 and 2003.
They were finalists in 1998 and semi-finalists in 2007 and 2011.
The Stormers have never won the competition.
They were finalists in 2010 and semi-finalists in 1999 and 2004.
Get your posse together and be part of history as Newlands says farewell, forever, to the Blues.
Click here to buy tickets for tomorrow’s game (prices range from R50 to R350).
Kickoff is at 3:05 pm.
John Maytham interviewed Stormers head coach John Dobson.
We’re disappointed in the way we’re attacking…John Dobson, head coach - Stormers
The Blues get a bad rap… They’re always going to struggle in that conference… If they were in Australia, they would win that conference comfortably… They can click and cause you real damage. They can really be in your face like they were at Newlands a couple of years ago. Remember that fight under the poles with Eben Etzebeth snarling…John Dobson, head coach - Stormers
I tend to agree [that Damien Willemse seems to not believe in himself] … He tries really hard, but the pressure is mounting. He’s the most tackled flyhalf in Super Rugby… He’s playing too much rugby and it’s affecting our attack… He fits our paradigm, but at the moment he’s on the ground a lot…John Dobson, head coach - Stormers
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Sport
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation
Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown
A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.Read More
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.Read More
My hubby coached young Roger, and even restrung his tennis rackets - caller Jill
Caller Jill called CapeTalk and describes to Kieno Kammies the friendship between the families when they lived in Basel.Read More
5 things to know about the Federer-Nadal charity game, including road closures
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer will tonight play against his rival Rafael Nadal in a much-anticipated match at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
Common sense – it’s how to stay safe when hiking in beautiful Cape Town
Lester Kiewit asks registered mountain guide Tim Lundy (Table Mountain Hiking) for tips and tricks to stay safe.Read More
Watch the Springboks and Stormers for the last time at the 130-year-old Newlands
The first test match at Newlands was played in 1891. The last one in July will see the World Champion Springboks take on Scotland.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clay court' all set for Federer-Nadal showdown at Cape Town stadium
The stage is set for the exhibition game between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday evening.Read More