Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence

28 February 2020 1:44 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
Racism
Crimen Injuria
Mandisa Mashego
Clement Manyathela
Adam Catzavelos
Seth Mazibuko
Ayanda Nyathi
Seth Mazibuko Foundation
What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.

The Randburg Magistrates Court gave crimen injuria convicted Adam Catzavelos a suspended sentence of R50 000 or two years in jail for making racist remarks while on holiday in Greece.

Catzavelos took a selfie video in which he revelled in the absence of black people on the beach, causing outrage around the country.

Catzavelos must still comply with an out of court settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that ordered him to pay R150 000 to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation in Soweto.

Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN

Clement Manyathela interviewed EWN reporter Ayanda Nyathi and the EFF’s Mandisa Mashego.

What worked in Adam Catzavelos’ favour is the testimony of Seth Mazibuko who was keen on having Catzavelos be taught some of the social, political issues as well as how he can assist in pushing social justice…

Ayanda Nyathi, reporter - EWN

Unless Adam Catzavelos is found guilty of crimen injuria again [he won’t have to pay the R50 000] …

Ayanda Nyathi, reporter - EWN

Mxolisi [‘apology’ - a name given to him by women from the Seth Mazibuko Foundation] is incredibly relieved… He says he’ll be trying to stay out of trouble.

Ayanda Nyathi, reporter - EWN

There’s no law that criminalises racism… a judge cannot make a finding on a criminal basis… We should ideally have a 10-year sentence… We need to have racism criminalised…

Mandisa Mashego, Gauteng chairperson - EFF

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


