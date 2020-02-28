CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies

Pippa Hudson checks out entertainment highlights for the week ahead.

TV Plus Deputy Editor Craig Falcke shares his picks.

TERRESTRIAL

The Greatest Dancer Season 2 from Sunday 1 March on BBC Brit (120) at 19:00

Tropika Island of Treasure Starts on Tuesday evening on SABC 3 at 7.30 – set on the Caribbean island of Curacao

Agatha Raisin Season 2 from Thursday 5 March on BBC First (119) at 20:00

STREAMING

Deep State on Showmax

Mark Strong plays retired agent of the Deep State Max Easton, a mythical organisation operating independently of government and its policies

Season 1 comprises 8 episodes

Queen Sono on Netflix

A new local spy series, with Pearl Thusi in the lead, Vuyo Dabula, Abigail Kubeka, Rob van Vuuren, Connie Chiume - It follows a secret operative trying to control and manage her most difficult assignment to date: her personal life.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive on Netflix

A new season starts

