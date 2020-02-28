CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies
Pippa Hudson checks out entertainment highlights for the week ahead.
TV Plus Deputy Editor Craig Falcke shares his picks.
TERRESTRIAL
The Greatest Dancer Season 2 from Sunday 1 March on BBC Brit (120) at 19:00
Tropika Island of Treasure Starts on Tuesday evening on SABC 3 at 7.30 – set on the Caribbean island of Curacao
Agatha Raisin Season 2 from Thursday 5 March on BBC First (119) at 20:00
STREAMING
Deep State on Showmax
Mark Strong plays retired agent of the Deep State Max Easton, a mythical organisation operating independently of government and its policies
Season 1 comprises 8 episodes
Queen Sono on Netflix
A new local spy series, with Pearl Thusi in the lead, Vuyo Dabula, Abigail Kubeka, Rob van Vuuren, Connie Chiume - It follows a secret operative trying to control and manage her most difficult assignment to date: her personal life.
Formula 1: Drive To Survive on Netflix
A new season starts
Listen to Craig's TV and streaming picks as well as movies with Chanel September and podcast selections with Stephan Lombard below:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic
Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practice.Read More
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop
OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.Read More
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains
The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker.Read More
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'
"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.Read More
I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration
After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.Read More
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie
Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson.Read More
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz
Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far.Read More
It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe
Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?Read More
More from Lifestyle
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford
"I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020
CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website.Read More
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626
There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.Read More
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation
This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.Read More
What parents need to now about TikTok (and why your kids love it)
Many of the videos are filmed by young teens in bedrooms, and other concerns are the rise of potentially dangerous challenges.Read More
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?
Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project).Read More
[WATCH] Angry African elephant charges tourists, guide shows mad driving skills
This astonishing video shows a tour guide driver reversing to escape the stampeding elephant in a game park.Read More
Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile
Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.Read More
