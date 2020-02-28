Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies

28 February 2020 3:37 PM
Movies
Tv
series
podcasts
Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week.

Pippa Hudson checks out entertainment highlights for the week ahead.

TV Plus Deputy Editor Craig Falcke shares his picks.

TERRESTRIAL

The Greatest Dancer Season 2 from Sunday 1 March on BBC Brit (120) at 19:00

Tropika Island of Treasure Starts on Tuesday evening on SABC 3 at 7.30 – set on the Caribbean island of Curacao

Agatha Raisin Season 2 from Thursday 5 March on BBC First (119) at 20:00

STREAMING

Deep State on Showmax

Mark Strong plays retired agent of the Deep State Max Easton, a mythical organisation operating independently of government and its policies

Season 1 comprises 8 episodes

Queen Sono on Netflix

A new local spy series, with Pearl Thusi in the lead, Vuyo Dabula, Abigail Kubeka, Rob van Vuuren, Connie Chiume - It follows a secret operative trying to control and manage her most difficult assignment to date: her personal life.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive on Netflix

A new season starts

Listen to Craig's TV and streaming picks as well as movies with Chanel September and podcast selections with Stephan Lombard below:


